WWE ANNOUNCES WRESTLEMANIA TO AIR FROM PERFORMANCE CENTER; TAMPA EVENTS SCRATCHED
WWE issued the following statement this afternoon:
In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: WRESTLEMANIA, WWE.