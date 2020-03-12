WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Recap And Early Look at WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Elimination Chamber, the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 36 has come and gone. Sunday’s event determined who will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at the show of shows and also helped establish a potential match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker.

The card of the pay-per-view was underwhelming overall. While it featured some marquee matches, like the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match inside an Elimination Chamber, other matches didn’t really mean much.

Shayna Baszler Destroys Everyone

The Women’s Elimination Chamber match had one of the more predictable outcomes in recent WWE history and it hurt it tremendously. The crowd was not into it at all and it was a very disappointing main event to say the least.

Shayna Baszler is talented and she was the overwhelming favorite to win but she could have won without making the rest of the competitors seem completely useless. There were long-running reports about her being slated to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 and that’s fine, that was not the problem.

WWE clearly spent a lot of time and effort building her up already and making sure that the feud between her and Lynch generated interest but I am not a fan of the way she destroyed everyone with ease. Only Asuka put up a fight and seemed a bit competent.

This outcome makes me wonder what will happen to Baszler if she beats Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. First, I don’t see how Lynch can beat her but whoever wins will have no credible challengers, except Asuka and Kairi Sane because the rest of the Raw Women’s Division was just demolished on Sunday.

Vince McMahon has cooled off on Shayna Baszler and like I said before, that will not change after Sunday’s debacle of a No. 1 Contenders’ match. Ronda Rousey was seen at WWE headquarters last Thursday and she might Vince McMahon’s Plan B. This is just my theory but I wouldn’t be surprised if she comes back and makes her friend Baszler put her No. 1 Contender status on the line and beats her.

Rousey never faced Lynch one-on-one and everyone expected that match to take place at WWE Survivor Series in 2018 and at last year’s WrestleMania but WWE ruined it by adding Charlotte Flair to it.

Ronda Rousey hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since losing the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35 last April because she wanted to start a family with her husband Travis Browne.

There were no recent talks about Rousey appearing this year but WWE would love to have her back this year or for next year’s show in Los Angeles. Rousey would always be welcomed with open arms. Her current deal with WWE expires in April. Her visit to WWE headquarters last week might have been to renew it.

<iframe width=”1280″ height=”720″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Is6pMaowOG8″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Undertaker Interferes in AJ Styles’ Match Against Aleister Black

AJ Styles faced Aleister Black one-on-one on last Monday’s episode of Raw, after changing the rules and making Black beat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in order to fight him.

Black was able to do just that but then Anderson and Gallows hit the Magic Killer on him before he faced Styles and he lost to the Phenomenal One. WWE then scheduled a No Disqualification match between them at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and it favored Styles on paper because he had Anderson and Gallows at ringside. Anderson and Gallows got involved in the match, as expected but someone else showed up.

The Undertaker made a shocking appearance, got rid of Anderson and Gallows and hit a powerful chokeslam on Styles before disappearing. Black then took advantage of that, hit Black Mass on Styles and won the match. Undertaker costing Styles his match helped build a potential WrestleMania 36 clash between the Deadman and the Phenomenal One. It hasn’t been made official yet but that’s clearly the direction where this is headed.

WWE could also have The Undertaker and Aleister Black team up against The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) as a way to get all of them on the card but I have feeling that we will get The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles one-on-one and Black and a teammate of his choosing (maybe Sting) against Anderson and Gallows.