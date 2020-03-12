By Jerry Williams

The date for Wrestemania has not been changed as of yet, despite pressure from Florida’s governor that large gatherings be canceled or postponed.

There are ongoing discussions both in WWE and in Tampa government circles about the best way to handle the situation. We’re told it’s almost a certainty that the show will be postponed, and the word we are hearing from our sources is that June 7 is being considered for a postponed Wrestlemania. The date falls out of the period that most people are expecting the virus to be a problem and it seems the weekend is available to accommodate the show.

The decision would likely have to be made soon in order to give fans a chance to rearrange their travel to the area, and if June 7 is the new date it is expected to be announced within the next few days, probably by Monday. Other alternatives are reportedly also being discussed, but unlike the major sports leagues, WWE has the flexibility to move the show to any date they want.