Men’s WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: The Miz and John Morrison retained the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship over The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston), The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik) and Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode. MIZ HAD HIS FEET ON THE ROPES TO PIN JAY USO FOR THE WIN. EXCELLENT MATCH! LUCHA HOUSE PARTY STOLE THE SHOW!!!

IN A NO DQ MATCH ALISTER BLACK PINNED AJ STYLES WHEN THE UNDERTAKER INTERFERED AND BLACK PINNED STYLES. AJ HAD LUKE GALLOWS & KARL ANDERSON WITH HIM AT RINGSIDE.





The Street Profits retained the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship over Seth Rollins and Murphy. The AOP was at ringside. The Viking Raiders chased AOP from ringside. Murphy was pinned when Ken Owens came to ringside for a distraction allowing the Street Profits to pin Murphy.





The Intercontinental title match had champion Braun Strowman take on Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Cesaro in a handicap match. ZAYN IS THE NEW CHAMPION AFTER A TRIPLE TEAM ATTACK THAT SAW HIM PIN THE CHAMPION AFTER A VICIOUS “KINSHASA” BY NAKAMURA! UNREAL.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Shayna Baszler defeats Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Natalya

BASZLER DESTROYED EVERYONE AND WILL GO AFTER BECKY LYNCH’S TITLE AT WRESTLEMANIA. BRUTAL BASLER!!!



