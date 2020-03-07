THE PREDICTOR QUICK PICKS: WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Hello folks! The Predictor is back with another installment of my “quick picks” – this time looking at Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber show, emanating from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. There’s been a lot of scrutiny and debate around recent creative decisions and if you want to take the pulse of the hardcore fanbase, Philadelphia is a pretty good place to do it. This card doesn’t necessarily jump off the page, but as we near WrestleMania, which I can’t believe is under 30 days away, there will undoubtedly be some developments that will factor into the big event. That being said – let’s run down the card.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Shayna Baszler defeats Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Natalya. This match just feels so anti-climactic, as Baszler is already well-embroiled in a feud with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Once Charlotte Flair chose to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, we knew that Baszler would challenge Lynch. I wish they could’ve found a way to make this match mean more, but this is merely a formality to explain Baszler getting a title match. Since the outcome is a given, I’d like to see them take the opportunity to add some layers to the story surrounding the former “Riott Squad” members (Riott, Morgan and Logan) so that can start to build some credibility beyond the championship scene and set up some possible contenders coming out of WrestleMania.





Men’s WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: The Miz and John Morrison retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship over The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston), The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik) and Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode. In the long run, this match is about as relevant as the WWE Smackdown tag team division. I am fairly certain that regardless of the outcome, we’ll being some combination of these teams in the Smackdown tag team title match at WrestleMania. That being said, this should be good from an in-ring standpoint. And, if you’ve enjoyed the Otis/Mandy Rose/Dolph Ziggler storyline, we’ll likely see it continue to play out here.

Braun Strowman retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship over Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a time Braun Strowman could have been the top guy in the company. Add to that the talent left on the table through the misuse of Zayn, Cesaro and Nakamura and you have a lackluster storyline that lacks any kind of interest. I am not sure of individual contracts for any of these guys, but as they come up, some serious conversations and decisions need to be made that’s best for all involved.

The Street Profits retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship over Seth Rollins and Murphy. This is kind of a toss-up in terms of a pick. The Brooklyn crowd popped big when the Profits won the tag team titles this past Monday night, so I can’t see them flip flopping the titles back to Rollins and Murphy. Rather, I think you’ll see a schmoz involving Kevin Owens, the AOP and the Viking Raiders, which will lead to another chapter of this feud as we head to WrestleMania.

AJ Styles defeats Aleister Black in a No-DQ match. This should be the match of the night. And it’s clear that we’re headed toward AJ facing the Undertaker, so it’s likely AJ goes over here. I do expect Black to have a strong performance and be placed in the upper mid-card coming out of WrestleMania. I think the no-DQ stipulation is there to protect Black in the loss,as it will likely be due to Gallows and Anderson interference. It would be a huge miss not to try to strike while the iron is still hot.

Andrade retains the WWE United States Championship over Humberto Carrillo. This should be a fun one. Could they give us the surprise Carrillo championship win? Sure. But, he just doesn’t have the momentum on his side where this would make sense. I see Angel Garza and Zelina Vega playing a role in the finish here.

Daniel Bryan defeats Drew Gulak. Outside of the sports entertainment umbrella of the WWE, this would be a heck of a match. If each were allowed to be wrestlers instead of characters, this would be a purist’s dream. I still think it will be good, but they won’t be given the time and freedom to make it great. I’ll be interested to see where Bryan is placed on the WrestleMania card.