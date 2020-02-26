As the saying goes anything can and could happen at any given moment in time and this Thursday we will find out if that is the case or not.

The show has some relatively good matches with 5 titles on the line plus a cage match to go with it. Its not like this a filler card but still this is WrestleMania season and remember the Elimination Chamber is coming a week from this Sunday March 8th and then its onto Mania — so there is allot of pay per view quality type matches coming up in a short amount of time and the question looming is how these shows develop for the grandest one of them all in Tampa.

Gauntlet match: vs. AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. R ey Mysterio — This will be interesting to see what direction they go in but right now I am leaning towards AJ Styles here because it looks as though AJ will face Taker at Mania now in a battle of the phenoms — so this gauntlet match will elevate AJ further closer to Taker — The others will have there spots at Mania in the battle royal or one on one action.

Steel cage: vs, Roman Reigns vs, King Corbin – Roman has aspirations for a title match at Mania and this feud likely ends here for both — Do not expect this to be a blood and gore type match — remember they are over seas and the cage will be used but not in a barbaric sense. Roman gets to keep Corbin’s guys out — Hits the Spear and 1-2-3 and Roman walks out the winner. Corbin will be looking maybe for Strauman and the US Belt at Mania as a possibility? That could be interesting and new blood for both men after this is over.

SmackDown tag team championships: (c) vs. The New Day (c) vs. The Miz John Morrison – I have a feeling the tag titles change here — my gut is telling me that Miz and Morrison are going to get run and with the belts especially with Morrison back — I know its not in the states but still — i think the New Day has run its course and it maybe time even now to pull the belts — remember anything can happen any given time and i think the time is right for the titles to change hands –

Raw tag team championships: Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits — Rollins and Murphy have gold and that there is where this ends up — i expect a few close finishes by both teams — street profits are no pushovers in the division but they Rollins and Murphy just got these belts and its not leaving now — AOP may get involved too but still — too much Rollins and Murphy to retain here –

SmackDown women’s championship: (c) vs. Bayley (c) vs. Naomi — The Women are getting another chance to shine in Saudi Arabia and all the prior appearances the matches have been very credible and exciting to the culture overseas — Both talented and match up well but do not expect anything more or less than we seen in the prior matches — i expect a few close calls but Bayley is retaining with a 1-2-3 here and moving on and looking for a Mania opponent — Naomi will not be hurt this and be looking for another shot down the road as I expect her to look solid in a defeat but there no chance Bayley is losing her — she is going to Mania as champ — and she will await the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match — yes, there is a 2nd women’s one confirmed — Could it be lacey evans? Sasha Banks makes a surprise return? Naomi gets another shot? I hope its Alexa Bliss is entered and wins it — I think Bayley and Alexa can have a super match but we will wait to see who the confirmed entrants are — right now — Bayley comes home as Champ and waits for her next title defense -

WWE championship: (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet — The Champ is going to defend – I give kudos to Brock he lasted quite while in the rumble and now facing a formidable challenger in Ricochet — Ricochet will look good here for sure — Brock will take him to Suplex City before its over and cement his ticket as Champion for Mania against Drew — Ricochet will build off this for future title matches and nothing to be ashamed of right now –

Universal championship: (c) vs. Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg – i feel for Bray in this because he has done such a nice job reinventing his character – However, we are still looking for a match up to close Mania and i believe one of the pieces is right here –as Goldberg is going to take the title back home — I really believe we are now on a collision course with Goldberg becoming Champ and taking on Roman Reigns because Roman will likely win his chamber match and this is the one that ends the night in TAMPA — Two huge names and legends battling for the Universal Championship – It will set Bray back at bit, and I agree its not right — but for now — Goldberg takes the Gold — Roman likely ends up with it at MANIA and Bray can go after Roman afterwards — Bray will be apart of Mania for sure — you can not have him there — this is about setting up Goldberg and Roman and this piece will be complete when its over — Goldberg 1-2-3 you NEW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION !

Overall, with the Elimination Chamber 10 days later, it is allot to ask – I think this show could have happened after Mania but it is what it is – If using the show as a platform to set up Goldberg vs Roman as a payoff then I am ok with this show and i believe we are headed there — Ricochet can look solid in defeat and still move forward after facing Lesnar is a positive for this show. Bayley and Naomi will put on a solid, yet sustainable performance as have other women who wrestled there prior. Roman will cement himself as a contender for the chamber and favorite to win it with a solid cage victory over Corbin. So, the show can serve its purpose if done right and I believe it will be enough to get us to the next stage in preparation for Mania.

For this edition of Rough Cuts, I am Sal LaSardo reporting in from Orlando, Fla. May all your matches be a main event.

