The Dynamite Report

A weekly recap and review of professional wrestling’s newest international sensation.

“I would never be part of an organization that would have me as a member”–Groucho Marx

We went right into some serious action to determine the Number One Contender to the Tag Team Champions.

Best Friends vs Jurassic Express vs SCU vs Young Bucks vs Angelico/Jack Evans vs Private Party vs Butcher/Blade vs Dark Order vs Strong Hearts vs Santana/Ortiz

Tag Team Battle Royal

The FInish:

This match went on for what seemed like forever. Sammy Guevara got involed, at one point. It came down to Santana/Ortiz vs The Young Bucks. Ortiz was eliminated by a Superkick. Sammy tried to get involved and got Superkicked. The Yong Bucks then ousted Santana to take the win.

Your Winners: Matt and Nick Jackson

Dynamite Score: 93 out of a possible 100

“Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega watched all this from the back.

Pharoah, Cody and Brandi Rhodes arrived at the arena.

Shanna vs Kris Statlander

The FInish:

Dr. Britt Baker was on commentary for this one.

Kris unloaded wtih several Running Forearms. Statlander went up for a Moonsault but Shanna kicked her legs. Shanna followed up with a Double Stomp. Shanna with a DDt and Running Low Dropkick to gain near falls. Kris rebounded with a Cutter and the Big Bang Theory to end thisone.

Your Winner: Kris Statlander

Dynamite Score: 84

We saw how Nyla Rose won the Women’s title, last week. Tony Schiavone interviewed the new champion. She declares herself as the Queen Bee (didn’t Madison Rayne have that copyrighted?). She brags that no one can beat her. Kris Statlander and Big Swole came from the back to confront the new title holder. Nothing happened as we went to break.

Jon Moxley vs Jeff Cobb

The Finish:

Moxley with a Heel Hook but Cobb reached the ropes to force a break. Cobb rolled out to the floor. Moxley went for a Tope Suicida but Cobb converted it into a Northern Lights, on the floor.

Back in the ring, Cobb hit a Powerslam to almost take the win. Cobb put Moxley in a Torture Rack but Jon escaped. Strikes led to a German by Cobb. Moxley blasted Cobb with a vicious Lariat. The two traded brutal shots, back and forth. Cobb looked to have thisone won with a Superplex but Moxley rolled through into the most brutal move in wretling, the Simple Roll Up.

Your Winner: Jon Moxley

Dynamite Score: 86

The Inner Circle jumped Moxley, post match. Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin rushed down to aid Moxley. It went wild and the Faces held strong.

Darby issued a challenge to Sammy, during the break.

Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs the Lucha Brothers

Tag Team Title Match

The FInish:

Pemtagpm hit a Tiger Driver. Omega avoided the Package Piledriver and took down Pentagon with Snap Dragon Suplex. Fenix took flight but got caught in a Tiger Driver 98. Fenix barely escaped the One Winged Angel but he couldn’t avoid the Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger combo.

Your Winner: Adam Page and Kenny Omega

Dynamite Score: 79

The Young Bucks come out to congratulate the winners but Page is much more interested in drinking beer with the crowd.

AEW is about to release their first round of Action Figures. Cool.

We get a video rewind of the Cody vs MJF feud.

Cody vs Wardlow

Steel Cage Match

The Finish:

MJF handed the Diamond Ring to Wardlow. Wardlow nailed a Low Blow. Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes were freaking out. Cody intercepted the Ring and put it on. MJF tried to go up the cage but Brandi stopped him. Arn grabbed MJF and tossed him into the front row. Cody popped Wardlow while wearing the Ring. He followed that with a CrossRhodes. 1-2-not just yet. Cody glanced up and then started to climb. He hit an absolutely beautiful Moonsault to take out Wardlow.

Your Winner: Cody

Dynamite Score: 92

Cody partied it up with his mentor and wife and talked trash to MJF to put this one to bed.

Match of the Night: The Tag Team Battle Royal

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@gmail.com