The Raw Score

A weekly recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“Revenge is a dish best served cold”-Old Kingon Proverb

So, Randy Orton is on a tear. He’s already injured the returning Edge. Last week, he went after Matt Hardy. Hardy is in the house and wants to confront The Viper. Plus, we are mere days away from the next Saudi Arabia show. And Wrestlemania is coming quickly.

Randy Orton strolled out to the ring to discuss his upcoming No Holds Barred Match, tonight, against Matt Hardy. Orton didn’t think it was going to happen, because Matt is still trying to get cleared to wrestle.

That brought out Matt. He was wearing a neck brace. Matt was livid that Randy stole away Edge’s second chance. Matt wondered what the Hell was Randy thinking. He talked about Randy smashing Edge’s surgically repaired neck with a chair. Matt refused to let Randy ruin this for Edge. Orton said Matt should have said “Good-bye”, last week.

Matt got in the ring to confront Orton. Randy wanted to know how Hardy would feel if Orton hit an RKO, right here and now. Randy said he had respect for both Hardy and Edge and knows that he has no choice but to do what he has to do.

Randy then dropped the mike and headed tot he back.He stopped at the top of the ramp and tore off his shirt. The argument continued and Randy came back. The fight started between the two. Orton took down Matt and got set for another Con-Chair-To. The refs rushed out to stop this massacre. And we need to check out a few food ads and movie trailers.

I wanted to publically send out my congratulations to indy wrestler, Tyson Raines. He married his beautiful wife, on Saturday morning. Tyson then enlisted the aid of the Reverend (Rev. Vikki Vanity) in a mixed tag match, that night. Only in wrestling…

Erick Rowan vs Aleister Black

Finally, Rowan gets a non-jobber!

The Finish:

Black nailed a Big Boot and sBlack blasted Rowan with Back Elbows and a Jumping Knee Strike. Rowan blocked the Black Mass and went for the Claw Slam. Black got away from that move. Rowan Booted Black and then planted him with a Powebomb. Near Fall. Black escaped the Claw again, and hit a pair of Black Masses to finish off the Redwood.

Your Winner: Aleister Black

Raw Score: 89 out of a possible 100

Charlotte Flair came out to the ring to brag about getting involved at NXT Takeover: Portland. She was curious just who was filling Rhea Ripley’s head with thoughts of being able to show up on Raw challenge The Queen. Flair, like her daddy, works so much better as a heel. Flair admitted that Rhea was good but she would not last, long term, in this business. She even managed to get a backwards shot in on Bock Lesnar by saying “Everyone is the Next Big Thing (Lesnar’s old nickname), until they are not”.

Riddick Moss vs Mojo Rawley vs R-Truth

Triple Threat for the 24/7 chmpionship

The Finish:

Truth looked amazing with a Blue Thunder Bomb and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth tried for the Attitude Adjustment but Mojo escaped. He sent Truth into the canvas, face first. Riddick then unleashed the most deadly of moves, the Simple Roll Up, to retain.

Your Winner: Riddick Moss

Raw Score: 85

After the match, Truth and Mojo got into a screaming match. Truth rocked Rawley with the Scissors Kick.

Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo about his pending Wrestlemania Match against Brock Lesnar. He enjoyed having the fans in his corner, for the first time in a long time.

Paul Heyman interrupted Drew’s talk. Paul taunted Drew by saying that Lesnar would be announced as “Still” the champion, after Wrestlemania. Drew wasn’t amused. They went back and forth with barbs until Paul introduced Drew’s opponent for tonoight…M.V.P..

M.V.P. was still upset that Drew respected him, last week, on the VIP Lounge. M.V.P. tried to show respect to Drew, only to be assaulted. Now, M.V.P. will beat some respect out of McIntyre.

M.V.P. vs Drew McIntyre

Porter clocked Drew with the microphone and hit a Yakuza Kick. He figured the pre-bell attack would give him an advantage. Not so much. Drew kicked Porter and then snacheed the nasal strip right off Porter’s facde. He threw M.V.P. into the corner. Drew punched away and sent Porter across with an Irish Whip. M.V.P. came back with an Elbow. Drew was done and nailed teh Future Shock DDT and Claymore to semd Montel to the showers.

Your Winner: Drew McIntyre

Raw Score: 70

We look back at Shayna’s Vamperic Attack on Becky Lynch, from last week. Becky was carrying a paper bag as she came tothe ring. Becky asi she originally came to hte States for Fame and Fortune. To Hell with the Fame, just let her have the Fortune. Bevky pulled out some cash and threw it down in the ring. Becky said this was payment, in advance, for what she was going to do to Shayna. Lynch stated only animals go for the neck and that was to weaken their prey before taking out their victim. Becky said she is the longest reigning Raw Women’s Champion and she is no one’s prey. Becky said she has cut down all challengers and Shayna is just another hurdle to clear.

Shayna then showed up on the Tron. Shayna explained she was going to be in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of that match will get Lynch, at Mania. Shayna had no doubt that it would be her. This was a glorified Cage Match and she (Shayna) is a Cage Fighter. The twi go back and forth, including Shayna pushing the “Family Friendly” barrier by use of a bit of profanity. It is so obvious that Shayna will win.

Charly talked with Lashley, Angel Garza, Zelina Vega and Lana. She wanted to know why these two men have united to form a team. Lana explained that their men decided to unite to go after common foes. That led to…

Rusev and Humberto Carillo vs Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley

The FInish:

Rusev headed up top but Lashley grabbed the leg. Garza rocked the Bulgarian with a kick. Garza tried for a Flying Neck Breaker, off the ropes, but Rusev blocked it. He sent the Mexican Superstar sailing. Rusev looked ready to clamp on the Accolade but Garza slid free. Rusev with a huge kick. He then blasted Lashley, on the apron. Again, we see the ever-so-deadly Roll Up (with tights grab).

Your Winners; Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza

Raw Score: 80

Rusev attacked Garza, after the match.

Kairi Sane and Asuka strolled from the back. They mock Natalya for having an injured eye. The fight was on…

Kairi Sane (w/Asuka) vs Natalya

The FInish:

It got chaotic, near the end. Asuka distracted Nattie as she went for the Sharptshooter. Nattie let it go and went to confront the Empress. Sane sent Natalya to the outside. While the ref held Sane back, Asuka nailed a Round Kick to Nattie’s skull.

Your Winner (by Count Out): Kairi Sane

Raw Score: 80

Seth’s Followers were in the ring. (Buddy) Murphy‌ introduced their Fearless Leader. Seth thanks Buddy and then began to rant and ramble. He preached a “Sermon” until the Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens came from the back. The two groups go back and forth until ALL THREE members of the O.C. come tothe ring. A.J. Styles is now cleared and ready to fight someone, in Saudi Arabia. He even suggested Hulk Hogan.

Ricochet gets tired of Styles’ mouth and comes out. Styles tells “Little Ricky” to just hang on. They go back and forth. Karl Anderson also gets involved. That leads us to…

Karl Anderson (w/Styles and Gallows) vs Ricochet

THe Finish:

Karl nailed the Anderson Spinebuster. Ricochet landed on his feet out of a Suplex. Super Kick set up the Recoil.

Your Winner: Riochet

Raw Score: 88

Charly interviewed Liv Morgan about Ruby Riott’s return and recent actions. Liv was excited about the return but Ruby showed her true colors. Morgan was now ready to put Ruby in her place.

Akam, Razar and (Buddy) Murphy vs Erik, Ivar and Kevin Owens

Six Man Tag Team Match

The Finish:

Owens catches Murphy with the Pop Up Powerbomb. Akam makes the save. The Vikings with Dual Suicide Dives. Owens nailed the Stunner but Seth rushed in to pull the DQ.

Your Winners (by Disqualification): Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders

Raw Score: 83

It breaks down into a serious Mosh Pit. Suddenly, the Street Profits joined the party. They helped the Vikings clean out as we called it a night. I was still waiting for Hardy vs Orton. Maybe at Super Showdown?

Jean: Glad you are feeling better

Scooter/Michelle: Congrats

Niecy: 143 and thanks for all you help with Mom. She loves you too

Peace

–JaySahannon

JayCShannon@gmail.com