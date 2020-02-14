The Dynamite Score

A weekly recap and review of professional wrestling’s newest international sensation.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“There are no mistakes, just Happy Accidents”-Bob Ross

We kicked off with a flashback video package of last week’s action. We then meet our announce team of Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. We have title matches, this week, as well as a debut.

Evil Uno cut a promo where he explained that the Exaulted One is closer than anyone think. Christopher Daniels heard all this and headed to the ring.

SCU (w/Christopher Daniels) vs Kenny Omega and Adam Page

The Finish:

Page missed a Buckshot Lariat to Kaz. Scorpio Sky grabbed Omega’s foot from the outside. Page unleashed a Pop Up Powerbomb on Kaz, followed by a V-Trigger from Omega. Page took out Sky, on the floor. He then joined his partner to nail Kaz with a Buckshot Trigger. Kaz reached for the ropes but the ref counted three, first.

Your Winners: “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega

Dynamite Score: 84 out of a possible 100

Page picked up a beer and headed off through the crowd.

The Dark Order started the parade to the ring. They were joined, at ringside, by Trent and Chuck Taylor (the Bet Friends). Butcher, Blade and Bunny also joined the party. Matt and Nick Jackson rounded out the group of people headed to the riYng. These arepart of next week’s Battle Royal. It gets a little crazy and the Young Bucks ended up overcoming everyone else to hold the ring.

Jim Ross interviewed Santana. JR knew Santana wanted revenger against Jon Moxley. Moxley stabbed Santana in the eyes with a set of car keys. Santana said Moxley had no idea how to live in darkness. He then rambledon with a soty about his blind father. JR played Devil’s Advocate by asking why shouldn’t Mosley have attacked them, since they blinded Jon. Santana said no one understood. Moxley was given the chance to join the Inner Circle but he rejected them. Now, Moxley must learn to live in the darkness.

Darby Allen was on the screen with a makeshift chalkboard of broken wood. The note inscribed on it said “You ‘ve Made a Mistake”. There were other things scrawled onto the wood that, basically, challenged Sammy Guevara to face him at Revolution.

Sammy came out with Jake Hager. Dustin Rhodes then strolled from the back.

In the meantime, we are looking for Christopher Daniels. He disappeared to the backa nd now the Dark Order looked all beaten up. Is Christopher Daniels truly their Leader or is it the “Broken One”?

Sammy Guevara vs Dustin Rhodes

The Finish:

Sammy flew off the ropes, only to end up in a Flapjack. Dustin nailed a series of strikes and a Power Slam that gave him a near fall. Dustin headed up top but Jake distracted him. Sammy hit a modified Reverse GTS on Dustin. Sammy wemt up top but Dustin caught him and launched him back itnot he ring. Dustin shows amazing speed and power with a Canadian Destroyer and Final Reckoning to take the win.

Your Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Dynamite Score: 89

Dustin goes off on Jake Hager, post match. He said Jake is a failure in MMA and also here in AEW. Dustin waned to know if Jake ever planned to get in the ring to wrestle. Rhodes had a great idea…Dustin Rhodes vs Jake Hager…at Revolution. This would allow Dustin to get revenge for the broken arm he got from Jake.

Tony got the joy of interviewing Britt Baker, next. She went off about how Yuka’s tooth was infected and “needed” to be removed. She is making such a good heel. She is what Dr. Issac Yankem (Kane) should have been. She talks trash, includeing a dig at Whataburger. Whoa, Doc, you are messing with a Texas Tradition and THE place to go after a night of music or wrestling. Forget Waffle House.

Riho vs Nyla Rose

AEW Women’s Championship Match

The Finish:

Riho flew off the top with a Double Foot Stompe. Rose basically No Sold it by kicking out at 1! Riho hits a Meteora-like move to drive her knees into Rose’s face. 1-2-Foot on the Ropes. Riho really looked like it was another David vs Goliath contest, except someone forgot to tell “David” that Goliath brought a Spear and a Powerbomb to the party. 1-2-3!

Your Winner (and NEW Women’s Champion): Nyla Rose

Dynamite Score: 85

After the break. Kenny Omega conforts his girl, Riho.

Next, we are off tothe Legion of Doom HQ in the swamp. No, wair, that was the cartoon I was watching, earlier. This was the den of the Inner Circle.

Jericho had a huge announcement to make. Due to Moxley’s actions, Chris has hired someone to deal with Moxley…Jeff Cobb. For those who might not be familiar with this monster, check out old episodes of Lucha Underground. He was Matanza Cueto. Jericho ended the segment by going all Mid-South with a video package about CObb.

Brandi Rhodes came to the announce desk. She admitted that next week’s steel cage match was going to be a massive hurdle for Cody to try and clear. SHe was confident that her hubby could get the job done.

Speaking of MJF and Wardlow, they strolled out tothe ring. The Jurassic Express came out to support Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy vs MJF

THe Finish:

MJF sta rted screaming at Brandi. Jungle Boy did his best to take advantage of the distraction to catch MJF with a Liger Bomb. Wardlow comes down to confront Jungle Boy. He gets popped in the face for his troubles. When the ref pulls Jungle Boy back, Wardlow handed the Diamond Ring to MJF. He clocked Jungle Boy and then planted him with a CrossRhodes.

Your Winner: MJF

Dynamite Score: 85

Wardlow attacked MJF and hit a wicked F5. The rest of Jurassic Express rushed in to save their amigo.

PAC did another excellent promo about his issues with Kenny Omega.

We get a history lesson about the eye injuries to Moxley and then to Santana. Santana and Ortiz came out for revenge. Moxley strolled through the crowd to meet them. Both members of teh Inner Circle jumpped Jon, including Ortiz breaking out the old loaded sock routine. They battle around the ring to set up…

Jon Moxley vs Santana

The Finish:

Jon went up top but Ortiz spraued alcohol in Mosley’s remaining eye. As Moxley tumbled into the ring, Santana hit a Cannonball and then a Frog Splash. Near Fall. Santana mocked the blinded Moxley. He ducked and dodged wild swings by Moxley. Jon got a lucky thumb to the injured eye of Santana. Moxley looked like Jake Roberts going after Rick Martel in that infamoous Blind fold Match of years ago. When he finally got Santana, Moxley put him away with the Paradigm Shift.

Your Winner: Jon Moxley

Dynamite Score: 87

The Inner Circle beat down on Moxley. Jake held Moxley, so Jericho could crack him in the face with the title belt. Jericho then motioned for their newest menber, Jeff Cobb, to join them. He took out Moxley with Tour of the Islands.

Match of the Night: Dustin Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara

