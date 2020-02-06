The Dynamite Score

We are in Huntsville, AL, this week. Our regular announce team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are manning the desk. (Was hoping for Taz).

Jon Moxley made his old Shield entrance by coming through the crowd. He is still doing the patched eye thing and working it like a charm. Ortiz and Santana come to the ring for the firstt match and they insult Moxley by wearing identical eye patches. Chris Jericho then strolls over tothe announce desk to comment on his boy (Ortiz) taking on the Number One Contender, Moxley.

Jon Moxley vs Ortiz

The Finish:

Santana got up on the apron to distract both the ref and Moxley. Jon knew what was up and side stepped so that Oriz crashed into Santana. As Ortiz spun around, Moxley laid him out with the Paradigm Shift.

Your Winner: Jon Moxley

Dynamite Score: 80 out of a possible 100

After the match, Moxley decided to get a bit of revenge. He was in a staredown with Jericho when Santana tried to jump Mox. Jon knew it was coming and nailed a Paradign Shift on him. He then took out the car keys that Jericho had given him, a few weeks back, and dug them into Santana’s eye. Dang.

The Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) vs SCU (w/Christopher Daniels)

The Finish:

Trent got blasted with a Double Team DDT by Sky and Kaz. Kaz was dealing with a bad back but still managed to sling Trent into the corner. Kaz rushed the corner, twice. On the second run in, Chuck slid in to provide a cushion to protect his BFF. Trent and Chuck set up for Strong Zero Sky pulled Chuck off the ropes and Kaz took out Trent with a vicious Canadian Destroyer.

Your Winners: SCU

Dynamite Score: 93

After the match, the Dark Order hit the ring and attacked both teams. Orange Cassidy watched this destruction for quite awhile. When he finally got in the ring, the Dark Order offered him a mask to join their group. Orange reached out, as if to take the cowl. At the last moment, he changed his mind and slid his hands into his pockets. The Dark Order then jumped and beat down Orange, until Christopher Daniels made the save.

Taz nade his first appearance of the night to discuss the upcoming strapping of Cody by MJF. We see a video rewind of how we got here. Taz warned that this was going to be very tough to watch.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs Yuka Sakazaki

The Finish:

Yuka hit her Magical Girl Splash. When they get back in the ring, Yuka hit a Clothesline to gain a near fall. Yuka unloads with vicious strikes but Baker rebounds with a hard Thrust Kick. Bker hits a Swinging Fisherman’s Suplex and nearly gets the pin. She tries for the Lockjaw but Yuka feels it coming and counters with a Crucifix.

Your Winner: Yuka Sakazaki

Dynamite Score: 88

Didn’t that just pull the plug on Baker’s major push? AEW doesn’t quite have things set to push people the right way. It will come in time, I hope.

After the match, Baker attacked Yuka with the ring bell and put her mouth on the rope. A shot from Baker appears to break several of Yuka’s teeth. Ok, Heel Push back on track.

Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, Matt and Nick Jackson vs Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Butcher and Blade (w/Bunny)

8 Man Tag Team Match

The FInish:

It breaks down into complete chaos, near the end. We get a Superkick Party and a huge number of Clotheslines. Page is dealing with a bad knee but still hits a nice Fallaway Slam on Butcher. Page missed tagging out and the heels basically kept the rest of The Elite at bay. Pentagon Jr. hit a wicked Lucha Driver and pinned Page.

Your Winners: Lucha Brothers, Butcher and Blade

Dynamite Score: 92

The Young Bucks get up in Page’s face for losing. It looks to be getting explosive but Omega comes in and breaks up the tension. Break time.

Tony wanted to interview Kenny Omega but PAC interrupts them. He said he now konws that Omega didn’t care about his buddy, Nakazawa, but maybe he has some feelings for Riho. She is trembling with fear next to The Bast*rd. Kenny finally accepts a rematch against PAC, to save Riho. PAC smirked and said he would never have hurt Riho. Nyla Rose, on the other hand, has no problem attacking Riho. She Powerslams her onto a hard table, which does not break, and said she is coming for the champion, next week.

Darby Allin is really pushing his throat injury. He looks at a cardboard stand-up of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. He finds a flame thrower and sets the cardboard on fire!

Tony was all set to interview Kip Sabian, Penelope “Shoeless” Ford and Tully Blanchard. He never teally got the chance, since Joey Janella came from the back. Instead of a fun interview, we went right into action.

By the way, Omega and Page will battle SCU, next week.

Joey Janella vs Kip Sabian (w/ Blanchard and Ford)

The Finish:

Kip laid out Joey with a Back Stabber/Lung Bower, followed by a solid Knee Strike. Kip wanted a Clothesline but Joey reversed the move and nailed a hard Body Slam. They trade hard strikes and Kip nailed a DDT. Ford gets her pretty self on the apron and kisses Sabian. Apparently, Sabian never saw Daniel Bryan vs Sheamus, from a few years back. This one went slightly awry when Joey crashed into Ford, sending her to the floor. Kip then brought out Wrestling’s Most Deadly Move…the Simple Roll Up with a hand full of tights.

Your Winner: Kip Sabian

Dynamite Score: 84

In the back, Alex is set to interview the members of the Inner Circle. They are too busy tending to the injured Santana. Jericho and Santana both promise revenge for this assault.

Next up, we get a weird Dark Oder “Infomercial”. It will be so interesting to see who finally arrives as their Leader. The rumor that it might be Matt Hardy is starting to cool down. The latest is that it is someone already on the roster. Christopher Daniels, after all?

The Jackson Brothers rip into “Hangman” Page and then walk away. Page blows them off and just drinks a pitcher of beer.

The announcers give us a run down for the next few weeks. Omega vs PAC will happen at the end of the month.

AEW is returning to Mike Tenay’s (and my former home town) of Vegas on May 23rd. That night, AEW will present Double or Nothing. I may be there, since my “niece” is graduating high school around that time, up in Reno. Baby Sister, Sunny, called me a little earlier to remind me.

Dustin Rhodes cuts a promo about his little brother, Cody, getting ten lashes from MJF. Dustin warned Wardlow and MJF that Cody is a lot tougher than he looks. They do carry the Rohdes surname, even if Cody doesn’t use it.

The Whipping

Ok, I took my Chops as part of my training, years ago. That was downright evil but it was nothing compared to this nastiness. Cody tried to act all tough by removing his shirt to reveal his full back. MJF went wild on him with the leather strap. Arn Anderson came out to rally his charge but couldn’t do a darn thing to help him. Arn looked ready to cry at the brutality. Dustin then comes out and tells his baby brother that he doesn’t have to do this. Cody does as his daddy would and continued on. After another horrific lashing, the Young Bucks come out to try and convice Cody to stop this insanity. Cody appreciated their concern but has to prove a point. At #9, Brandi comes out and tells her beloved hubby there is just one more to go and he should do this one for her. I’d like to think I would do that for MY special lady, but I’m just not sure. Grin.

Cody takes the final shot right across the chest. He stands up and faces MJF. Does MJF show him proper respect? Oh, Hell No. He kicks him between the legs and heads to the back to close this one out.

Match of the Night: The 8 Man Tag Team Match

Peace

–Jay Shannon

