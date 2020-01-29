BILL APTER ON THE ROAD TOUR SO FAR — 2020

March 7 .. THE BIG EVENT NYC … At The GIMMICK TREE WRESTLING AREA.

April 3 & 4 … WRESTLECON — TAMPA, FL Courtesy of Scott Wilder Promotions

April 25th (Daytime) … SUPERSTARS FAN FEST … ROME, GA … Courtesy of Scott Wilder Promotions & Gimmick Tree Entertainment.

April 25th (Evening) … Bruiser Brody Cup II … ROME, GA … Courtesy of Gimmick Tree Entertainment and Scott Wilder Promotions.

July 17 & 18 — New England Fan Fest 8 … Warwick, Rhode Island … Courtesy of Scott Wilder Promotions. NOTE–I WILL BE DOING MY ONE MAN SHOW ON JULY 17TH AT THIS FAN FEST.

August 14 & 15 — The Gathering … Charlotte, NC … Courtesy of Scott Wilder Promotions.

AT each event I will be signing my book,(they will be for sale with a special bonus of a DVD of some of the highlights of my APTER CHAT interviews — also photo-ops, and an opportunity for YOU to be interviewed by me on THE APTER CHAT on your own device for your use on your social media. Also I’m glad to sign (some charges may apply) any memoribilia (magazines etc) you would like me to autograph.

