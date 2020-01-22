The Raw Score

A weekly recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by your writing team: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon, Dee Shannon, Candy and LeeAnne Moore

“There is one good, knowledge, and one evil, Ignorance”–Socrates

(I really should NOT watch Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure before writing. LOL)

Yes, Mama Dee is out of the hospital and kicking back in her chair. She wanted me to send her love to all of you who have asked about her health. She had a Stint put in on Saturday. Our strongest thank yous to all of you.

Someone call Dorothy…we ARE in Kansas. Seth Rollins, the A.O.P. and Buddy Murphy made their way out to the ring. Seth talked about winning last year’s Royal Rumble and taking down Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. He would love to repeat that, this Sunday. Seth refers to himself as the “Monday Night Messiah”. This feels like such a rehash of C.M. Punk’s “Straight Edge Society” and Undertaker’s “Ministry”. Maybe we could have Punk vs Seth at Mania for control of Seth’s new “Church”. Seth announced that Buddy Murphy was his newest Disciple.

Seth said the fans have created the Messiah, and he thanked him for it. Seth wanted to also specifically thank Murphy for joining his cause. Seth stated that Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show were now standing in their way.

K.O. and Joe came out to Owens’ music. Kevin said Seth runs his mouth, wayoo much. He did have the right to brag about taking out Big Show. Owens explained that Seth and his troops made one HUGE mistake…they didn’t finish off the Giant. Big Show would be back, soon.

Joe steps in and talked about how self-obsessed jerk that Seth has turned into. Joe said Seth might have back up, but so do they…Ivar and Erik. I smell an 8-Man a brewin’. Everyone started fighting as we went to break.

We got a video package about the United States Ladder Match.

Charly interviewed Seth and his crew. She asked if he or his crew were surprised that the Vikings joined the fight. They were not really surprised that Joe and Kevin would go there. They were desperate.

Rey Mysterio vs Andrade (w/Zelina Vega)

Ladder Match for the United States title

The Finish:

Andrade got flipped over the ropes, by way of a Back Body Drop. Rey headed up the ladder but Vega went up the other side. She sat on top of the ladder, thinking she was safe guarding her charge’s strap. dZelina slapped Rey and Andrade pulled on Rey’s leg. Rey was taken out with the Hammerlock DDT. Andrade then easily climbed the ladder to reclaim his prized belt.

Your Winner: Andrade

Raw Score: 93 out of a possible 100

After the match, a masked man rushed the ring and began to beat down the champ. It turned out to be Humberto!

After a break, we got a nice tribute video for Martin Luther King, Jr.

Aleister Black vs The Wichita Lineman (Holy Glen Campbell flashback, Batman)

The poor guy steps in the ring and gets laid out with a Black Mass in like 3-4 seconds. Ridiculous Squash.

Your Winner: Aleister Black

Raw Score: 30

We see Drew McIntyre getting ready to face Randy Orton. We then learn that Seth and Buddy will face Ivar and Erik, for the tag belts, in tonight’s main event.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out to cut a promo. Paul did the typical opening schtick to promote his charge. They went on and on about being Number One in the Rumble. He was planning on setting the new record for eliminating absolutely everyone in sight. Personally, I’m expecting them to pull a swerve and have Lesnar ousted by either Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury OR Dio. That last option could set up a great feud. Paul says no one is equal to Lesnar. He wondererd if anyone had the nerve to ever stand up to his champion.

Ricochet’s music went off and the former Prince Puma came out. If you go back and watch some old Lucha Underground matches, Ricochet/Puma often faced men a lot bigger than him…and won. Ricochet stated that he knew challenging someone like Lesnar could be very dangerous but he needed to face the biggest and best. Paul says Brock is hungry and Ricochet looks like “Lunch Meat”. Ricochet knew this might be his one and only chance to get a top spot on Wrestlemania and he was going to make the most of it. Brock laughed and started to leave. Ricochet asked if Lesnar was aftaid of him. Brock turned and then kicked Ricochet right in the knee. Ouch! Mom has had both knees replaced and she just called Brock some very “UnChristian” names.

Charly interviewed Randy Orton about Drew McIntyre. Randy knew Drew was dangerous but so was the RKO.

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

THe Finish:

Randy nailed a Powerslam and set Drew up top. He punched away and set a tribute to his daddy (Cowboy Bob Orton, Jr.) as he went for the Superplex.

The members of the O.C. came out, in force. Everyone expected them to go after Randy, but Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and A.J. Styles actually attacked Drew!

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Drew McIntyre

Raw Score: 84

Randy got a chair to run off the O.C.. After the house cleaning, Randy got in Drew’s face. He then dropped Drew with an RKO. After Drew recovered, he cut a scathing promo on Orton. He said that would NOT happen at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. He was going to Claymore him right up and over the top rope.

Charly talked with Charlotte Flair. Flair has the most eliminations in a Women’s Rumble Match. She wondered if anyone was woman enough to face her.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch went tot he ring to discuss her match against Asuka. She knew so many doubted her now. That just makes her even more determined to retain at the January Classic.

Becky Lynch vs Kairi Sane (w/Asuka)

Non-Title Match

The Finish:

The girls were fighting on the floor. Becky sent Kane into the ring apron. Becky kicks Sane, sends her into the ring post and then destroys her with a Jumping Side Kick.

They get back in the ring and Becky knocks Asuka off the apron. Becky then blasted Sane and cinched in the DiSArmHer. Tap Out!

Your Winner (By Submission): Becky Lynch

Raw Score: 88

Asuka jumped Lynch and put her in the Asuka Lock. She later let it go and nailed a vicious kick. Their title match shoud be a Submission Match.

The Vikings and Seth/Buddy are shown getting ready for the Main Event.

We get a wonderful tribute to the late, great Rocky Johnson. Mom remembers when her, me and her dad sat and watched Rocky perform. He will be very much missed.

Asuka and Sane moped around, backstage. Asuka is asked if this is the kind of champion that she wants to be remembered as…a back jumper who has to use a Toxic Mist to gain an advantage. She screamed at Sane and then the two just walked away, laughing.

Erik and Ivar (w/Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens) vs Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins (w/ the Authors of Pain).

Raw Tag Team Title Match

THe Finish:

Buddy tried for a Sunset Powerbomb but Ivar is far to big to move. Seth takes the tag and they work together to nail a Double Powerbomb on Ivar. Ivar fights back and nails a Handspring Double Back Elbow. He learned so well from Jay Lethal (who SHOULD be in WWE). Erik got the tag but Seth laid out Ivar. Buddy rushed in and hit a Jumping Knee. That allowed Seth to finish off his foe with the Black Out!

Your Winners (and NEW Raw Tag Team Champions): Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

Raw Score: 85

After a quick break, Seth and gang crow about winning the belts. He also mentioned how Buddy Murphy stood up to Aleister Black, last week.

The Street Profits step in and cut a promo about the upcoming Royal Rumble. It looks like both guys are going to be in the match. Cannon Fodder. They also chat with R-Truth about his possible feud with Brock Lesnar. Truth had no fear of the big guy. He should have a lot of fear.

I guess we aren’t done with wrestling, just yet…

Matt Hardy vs Erick Rowan

The FInish:

Hardy had a bit more offense than most of the jobbers put in front of Rowan. Matt clocked the big Redwood. Rowan hit a Crossbody that snet Hardy outof the ring. Erick went out and got him. Back in ther ing, Rowan buried Hardy with the Claw Slam.

Your Winner: Erick Rowan

Raw Score: 55

We see the whole Lana/Liv/Rusev/Lashley Love Quadrangle. Yawn.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe were asked about Seth and Buddy winning the tag titles. K.O. said they would deal with that, very soon. Right now, they were both focused on Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Kevin didn’t care who he faced but sure hoped he’d get a shot at Seth Rollins.

The current 24/7 champ, Mojo Rawley, is interviewed. During the segment, the Singh Brothers try to pull some shenanigans to claim the belt. They fail.

They we get another video package about Lana. Why? Lana then talks about how she has cancelled Rusev Day. No One Cares! The actual Main Event, such as it is, is up next…

Lana and Bobby Lashley vs Liv Morgan and Rusev

Mixed Tag Team Match

The FInish:

Lashley got double teamed by Liv and Rusev. Rusev set for the Machaka Kick but Lana held her former hubby’s leg. Lashley took out Ruev with a Spear.

Your Winners: Lana and Lashley

Raw Score: 60

Fade Out…

Mom: Welcome Home

Niecy: Thanks for all your help

Jean: Hope you get good news soon

Peace

–Jay, Mama Dee, Candy and LeeAnne

