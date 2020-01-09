The AEW Dynamite Score

A weekly recap and review of the industry’s newest national wrestling promotion.

“The man who is swimming against the stream know the strength of it”–Woodrow Wilson

AEW paid tribute to the great veterans of the Memphis wrestling area. I love these kinds of shows.

It was fantastic to see Dave Brown take his place at the announce desk. I have a lot of Memphis wrestling on DVD and he has always been so good as an announcer. Jim Ross and Excalibur joined him for the show.

We begin with recaps of last week and then head to the ring for our opening contest.

“Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs Private Party

The Finish:

This was a good long match. Quen caught Page with a High Flipping Kick. Kenny then pulled the V-Trigger on Quen. Page followed that up with the Buckshot Lariat. Kenny iced the cake with the One Winged Angel.

Your Winners: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

Dynamite Score: 90 out of a possible 100

PAC attacked Michael Nakazawa in the locker room area. He had the kid trapped in the Brutalizer. PAC screamed that he wanted a one-on-one match against Kenny Omega. Omega rushed to the back. Interestingly, Page decided to stay out and party with the crowd.

Dave Brown stepped away from the announce desk for the next match. His replacement was Brandi Rhodes.

Riho vs Kris Statlander

AEW Women’s Title Match

The Finish:

This was a good match that got very weird at the end. Luther slithered out from under the ring. Awesome Kong also came down to ringside. Luther and Kong double team Kris until Riho attacked Luther with a Crossbody. Back in the ring, Riho went after Kris’ leg. Kris got free and tried for the Gorilla Press Slam. Riho spun herself around and took Kris down with a Crucifix. Kris kicked out at two and then rocked the champion with a Discus Clothesline and modified Spinner Slam. 1-2-kick out. Kris went for a Gut Wrench. Mal distracted the ref so Kong could pull Kris’ legs out from under her. Riho crashed down onto Kris, stunning her. Riho finished off her challenger with a simple Roll Up (man, a lot of people are using that finish, these days).

Your Winner: Riho

Dynamite Score: 85

The Nightmare Collective decided to destroy everyone. Just about every woman on the roster rushed out for a big fight.

We get a video package about Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian. Those two could walk into NXT tomorrow and take over. I kid you not. They are so confident about knowing what they have been doing over the past few weeks.

Christopher Daniels vs Sammy Guevara

The Finish:

Both men went for pins but couldn’t gain the three. A Double Clothesline took them both down. Suddenly, Pentagon Jr. strolled out to provide a distraction. Pentagon yelled for Daniels to hit the BME on Sammy. Guevara nailed a big knee on the veteran. He followed that with a vicious kick that laid out Daniels.

Your Winner: Sammy Guevara

Dynamite Score: 80

After the match, the Dark Order came to the ring. Evil Uno mentioned his past with Daniels and wanted him to be part of their group. Daniels declined and he was attacked. The rest of SCU hit the ring but were overwhelmed. The Young BUcks made the eventual save.

Since we are doing the whole tag team thing, let’s have an official tag match…

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix

The Finish:

Dustin got blasted with a Missile Dropkick. Fenix then attacked Cody. Pentagon got involved and hit a nasty Shoulder Breaker. Pentagon wanted his Cero Miedo Package Piledriver but Dustin converted it into a Power Slam. Dustin planted Fenix with a Canadian Destroyer. Cody hit his Cutter on Pentagon. Dustin put away Fenix with Final Reckoning.

Your Winners: Dustin and Cody Rhodes

Dynamite Score: 92

Tony Schiavone wanted to interview Cody about his situation with MJF. Before Cody could either accept or reject MJF’s stipulations, Arn Anderson interrupted and said he and Cody needed more time to talk about all this. Another week? Really?

We get an interview with one of my favorite wrestlers from the past…”Leaping” Lanny Poffo. We then headed back to the ring for MJF’s arrival.

MJF considers Cody to be a coward. He decided to give Cody until the count of tem to come out and face him.Instead of the American Nightmare, MJF ended up face-to-face with “Diamond” Dallas Page. MJF got mouthy and talked about “Banging” Page’s daughters. That set the veteran off. Wardlow actually backed up but it was a ploy. MJF brought out the Butcher…the Baker…oops…I mean Blade, Blutcher and Bunny. They have a bone to pick with DDP. The group is about to attack when Dustin Rhodes returned, along with Q.T. Marshall. Nothing really came of it as MJF made his retreat.

Jurassic Express vs The Best Friends (including Orange Cassidy)

Six Man Tag Team Match

The FInish:

Trent Speared Jungle Boy. Orange flew off the ropes and almost pinned Jungle Boy. Marko made the save. Marko went wild on everyone on the enemy squade. He took out Trent with a Canadian Destroyer. Luchasaurus pitched Marko onto their common foes. Chuck is rolled up (again?) to end this good match.

Your Winners: Jurassic Express

Dynamite Score: 86

The reborn “Bash at the Beach” happens, next week.

It’s time for Moxley to make his big decision. Will he join the Inner Circle or not. There is a table set up with “a bit of the bubbly”. Jericho, Sammy and Jake come to the ring. Jericho actually trash talked Elvis on his 85th birthday. Seriously? That would be like insulting Frank Sinatra in New York/New Jersey (yes, I’m older than I look). or Willie Nelson in Texas.

Moxley came out to the ring and explained he had a ton of things to think about, over the last week or so. The fans had no idea what went through his brain. It so looked like Mox was going heel and joining the Inner Circle. Mox talked about all the presents that Jericho had offered him. He turned them all down, as he didn’t want or need them. He simply wanted to dominate so he would say “Yes” to the offer of membership. Huge boos all around.

Moxley opened his leather jacket to show his very own Inner Circle shirt. He explained that he wanted to learn at the feet of the master, which is Jericho. Mox wanted to have a bit of the bubbly with his idol. Mox changed his mind about one thing, he does want the fancy car. Of course, it’s only worth 750K, instead of the original quote of “Millions”. The crowd broke out the “You Sold Out” chant. Moxley quieted everyone down and asked for the music to be silenced. He had forgotten something. He was only kidding. He didn’t want to be part of the Inner Circle…he wanted their greatest asset…the AEW World title. Moxley then took out Jericho and Sammy with champagne bottles.

Match of the Night: Lucha Brothers vs Rhodes Brothers

Peace

–Jay Shannon

