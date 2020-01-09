WWE NXT Recap

From: Winter Park, Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date: January 8th 2020

Hello wrestling fans and welcome to the first new NXT show of 2020!! This show promised the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the naming of a new number one contender to the North American Championship.

The show opened with the usual recap video followed by Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix welcome us with a glimpse of the Dusty Tag Team Classic trophy. NXT Women’s Champ, Rhea Ripley came to the ring. She barely spoke before the ring started filling up with potential challengers.

The first to come out was Toni Storm who was the person who beat Ripley for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. A cool moment occurred when Storm she was going to beat Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Title and promptly challenge Ripley in a title vs. title tilt. Ray, who also happened to be in the building, came out to say that was never happening. Io Sharai was out next to stake her claim to a shot followed by Bianca Belair then Candice LaRae. Ripley asked Larae if she wanted a shot too and she shrugged and nodded yes. Ripley then did the only thing she could do and started fighting everyone. NXT General Manager, William Regal sent word that he was turning this into a six-woman tag.

Match 1: Toni Storm, Candice LaRae, and Rhea Ripley vs. Kay Lee Ray, Io Sharai and Bianca Belair.

LaRae was isolated for most of the match getting worked over before making the hot tag. Then each woman got to showcase some one-on one offense before Ripley takes the match hitting the Rip Tide on Belair for the win.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Candice LaRae and Toni Storm

A nice segment aired next from the Red Cross about the relief help for the fires in Australia. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was hyped for later in the show.

A Tommaso Ciampa video aired. He discussed his seemingly renewed focus of taking the NXT Championship from Adam Cole.

Keith Lee was shown psyching himself up for the main event.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was next on the docket and saw The Forgotten Sons waiting in the ring for their opponents which turned out to be Imperium members, Fabien Aichner and Marcel Bartel. Imperium played a pre-taped interview talking about its 2020 goals and the ring being a sacred place.

Match 2: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament First Round: Forgotten Sons:Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake (with Jaxson Ryker) vs Imperium : Fabien Aichner and Marcel Bartel

The Sons took the early offensive with Cutler putting Aichner in a Boston Crab but Bartel distracted Cutler causing an escape. Imperium took over on offense for the next few minutes until the end of the match was set up Blake fighting off both Imperium members allowing the Sons to set up for their finisher only to have Bartel knock Cutler off the top rope with an enziguri. That allowed Imperium to nail Blake with the European Bomb for the victory.

Winner: Imperium defeats Forgotten Sons to advance in the Classic

Backstage, Cathy Kelley catches up to Matt Riddle and asks how he feels about his pairing of himself and Pete Dunne for the Classic. Riddle said the Bro and the Bruiserweight can win the whole thing. The term Broserweight was used as a name for the team.

A short video aired introducing NXT UK’s Gallus stable.

The next match was a quick one:

Match 3: Austin Theory vs. Joaquin Wilde

Theory hit Wilde with a rolling shotgun dropkick and a TKO for the win

Damien Priest made his case for why he will come out victorious tonight and later win the North American Championship.

The complete Undisputed Era made its entrance for the next match.

Match 4: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament First Round: NXT Tag Team Champions, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish (with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong) vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey

If you could get through the bad coffee jokes done by the announce desk, this was a pretty cool champion versus champion match, although I wish Gallus had been given more offense. Wolfgang got himself isolated and took the majority of the beating from UE. Wolfgang did make it to his corner and tagged Coffey who hit the ring and laid out Fish and O’Reilly. Just when you thought you might see an upset, Adam Cole kicked Wolfgang in the head allowing Fish and O’Reilly to hit Total Elimination for the win.

Winner: Fish and O’Reilly defeat Wolfgang and Coffey to advance in the Classic

The updated tag team bracket was shown followed by a recap video of the Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano feud. A video then aired of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

Johnny Gargano came out to address the ongoing feud with Balor. Gargano spoke about Balor bailing on NXT for the main roster while Gargano stayed and helped NXT flourish. Balor then walked out and called Gargano soft referring to his long list of injuries. Balor hoped the doctor would clear Gargano to cut promos. Balor wanted Gargano to ask for a match at Takeover: Portland if he could make it there without getting hurt.

Cameron Grimes is backstage getting ready in his own way for the main event.

A short video for the Grizzled Young Veterans aired.

Ranallo announced that Kushida’s mystery tag team partner is none other than Alex Shelley. The pairing will reunite the Time Splitters tag team and it will debut next week.

Match 5: Mia Yim vs. Kayden Carter.

Carter’s moxie has been impressive in her recent outings as she has been featured against the upper-tier of the women’s division including Yim. She did manage to catch Yim with a tightrope armdrag. Yim scored a two-count with a powerbomb but Carter came right back with a bottom rope Face Wash Kick. She went for a dive but Yim caught her and nailed the Protect Yo’ Neck for the win.

Winner: Mia Yim

Yim was helping Carter to her feet when Chelsea Green hit the ring and laid out both combatants. Then, from the top of the ramp, new NXT talent manger Robert Stone (Impact’s Robbie E) came out and announced he is forming a new stable and Green is his first client. The Impact of this announcement shook me to the core.

Dominik Dijakovic’s video aired regarding the North American title and he promised his family he would win it.

Another Tommaso Ciampa video aired continuing his previous rant. He told Cole he only needed one chance to tale “Goldie” back.

Beth Phoenix announced a Women’s Battle Royal taking place next week to crown a number one contender.

Match 6: Number One Contender’s Match for the NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Damien Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Domink Dijakovic

Dijakovic and Lee punched the two smaller guys out of the way and then had a stalemate before Grimes and Priest came back and stomped the two big guys down in the corner. Late in the bout, Dijak hit Priest with a kick before Lee nailed both men with a double chokeslam. Grimes then took out Priest with a Golden Triangle moonsault then nailed Dijakovic with the Cave In. Grimes tried to fly on Lee but Lee caught him. The two men slugged it out before Lee managed to score his Spirit Bomb and get the win.

Winner: Keith Lee. Lee will face Strong in two weeks for the NXT North American Championship.

That was the end of the show for this week. Next Week’s show will feature the NXT debut of the Time Splitters and The Women’s Number One Contender Battle Royal.