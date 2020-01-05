Rocket city Championship wrestling Rumble results

Date: 1/04/2020

Location:RCCW Arena

The Superstars retained The Southern Tag Team Championship over The Lost Souls when Big T used a foreign object on Problem Child to gain the victory in 17:52

Dawson Kimbrel pinned Tyler Shoop in 18:08 with a flying knee to the face.

World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Traimer pinned American Champion Jamie Holly in 18:04

The Winner of the 45 man Rocket City Rumble was Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Traimer in 1hr 42min of Non stop action. Traimer won the Rumble after tossing all 3 FBI members over the top rope to win the Rumble.

Most eliminations: Barry Kohlhoff with 7

Fastest elimination:Cameraman

Longest time in Rumble: Shawn Hoodrich @76 min