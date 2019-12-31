The Raw Score

WWE was “home” in CT., this week. Samoa Joe was absent from the announce table, so it was Jerry Lawler and Vic Joseph at the desk.

Kevin Owens stormed from the back. He looked ready to kick some serious behind. Owens wanted to kick off the New Year with some “special” fireworks. We get a video package of the assault on Kevin and Samoa Joe, from last week. Kevin has been sent to the hospital, twice, in recent weeks, thanks to the A.O.P. and Seth Rollins. He knew the group were running rough shod over everyone in sight. No More. It sickened Kevin to see Seth and his crew disrespcect Rey Mysterio (one of hte few people that K.O. DOES respect). He hinted that Seth and his flunkies had something to do with Rey losing the U.S. title to Andrade. We saw the ending sequence of that title change match at MSG.

We hear Seth’s music and the Leader of the Pack comes out. He explained that Kevin just did not get the “big picture”. Seth talked about all the sacrificies that he has had to make for the “greater good”. He brings Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio into the feud. I smell a Six Man War a brewin’. Kevin gets into it with A.O.P.. Samoa Joe rushed out and locked Seth in the Kokina Clutch. Akam and Razar double team Joe to force him to release the brutal hold. The heel forces hit the floor and Owens takes them out (along with a bunch of security guys) with a wicked Swanton to the arena floor. Cut to break.

Charly was chatting with Joe and Kevin as Raw returned. She asked Joe why he was involved in this feud. Joe said Seth drew him into it and gave him no choice but to fight. Kevin mentioned that Seth made a lot of choices and now he has to pay for them. Kevin said he has dealt with a lot of “bad people” and Joe was one of the worst. He did mean that in the best way possible.

As Joe and Kevin are talking, security walked in. K.O. knew it was time for him to leave, since he has done all he could do, this week. Kevin warned Seth he had a week to think things over. Joe warned if anyone put their hands on him, it would not be a good day for them. Joe suggested the attacker would lose the feeling in their fingers. Kevin started to leave but took a moment to wish the force a “Happy New Year”.

Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy

The Finish:

This was a good long match. Black hit a Spinning Back Fist and a kick. Buddy answered with a kick and Foot Stomp. Murphy was sent into the ropes off a Back Heel Kick. Buddy recovered quickly and hit a Jumping Knee Strike and an amazing Brainbuster. 2 count. They went back and forth with strikes and kicks. Buddy wanted Murphy’s Law but Black was able to block it. Black rocked Buddy with several kicks, leading to the Black Mass.

Your Winner: Aleister Black

Raw Score: 89 out of a possible 100

Akam and Razar are grumbling, in the back. Seth is doing his best to calm them down. Security strolled in and made it clear that it was time for Seth and crew to vacate the area. Seth claimed that Raw would fall apart without him as the Messiah of Monday Night. There’s a new t-shirt that I want (hint girls). Seth figured Raw would go to black before the next match even started. Heck, with all this rambling on, there might not BE another match. Just saying…

Lana is getting all dolled up for her “wedding” when Erick Rowan swings by. He is a little miffed that he didn’t get an invitation to the wedding. He wondered if it was lost in the mail or if she simply didn’t want him there. He howls at her and walks away.

Randy Orton was seriously injured, over the weekend. We will hear from him, later on.

Erick Rowan vs Kip Stevens

And another victim makes the dumb choice to see what Erick has in the cage. Rowan takes offense and just beats the stuffing out of the kid. Rowan hits a pair of Splashes and a Slam to set uo the Claw Slam to end this massacre.

Your Winner: Erick Rowan

Raw Score: 49

Lana is still getting ready to become “Mrs. Lashley”. She felt someone was obsessed with her but she will continue to get ready for her Next Big Day.

Charlotte Flair comes to the ring…for more long, drawn-out talking. She is officially entering herself in the Women’s Royal Rumble. She goes on and on about being The Queen and needs the other women to bow at her feet. She throws out an open challenge and Natalya came out to accept.

Charlotte Flair vs Natalya

The FInish:

Flair connected with Natural Selection but only got a two count. Flair then went up top for the Moonsault. As Charlotte flew off the ropes, Nattie got the legs up. That turned out to be a bad move because Flair quickly went for the Figure Eight. Nattie turned it into a Roll Up for another near fall. Flair clamped on the Figure Eight and after a quick escape attempt by Natalya failed, the WWE’s Cat Lady tapped out to The Queen.

Your Winner (by Submission): Charlotte Flair

Raw Score: 85

Charly chatted with Becky Lynch. Becky will defend her Raw Women’s title, against Asuka, at Royal Rumble. Askua wants to take both the title and the nickname of “Two Belts” from Becky. Lynch mentioned that her contract is coming up for renewal, soon. She wants this match with Asuka, before she decides if she will stay with the WWE. Someone call Tony over at the “other group” and give him a Heads Up. Smile. Becky doesn’t know if she will be able to beat Asuka but she will give her the best Lass Kicking of her career.

Bobby Lashley is getting dressed in a sleeveless tux thing that is just as goofy as this whole wedding ceremony thing.

Liv Morgan cuts another promo about her change of character.

And STILL they talk. This time, the O.C. come out to do an extended promo thing. They talk about how great the three of them are and how championship gold is coming back to the guys. They are interripted by the Street Profits. Montez and Dawkins ridicule Luke, Karl and A.J.. The Profits joke about how Styles’ group can’t intimidate anyone, since they are named after a cheesy soap opera. That one had totally went under the radar with us. It was, FINALLY, time for another fight…

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

The Finish:

Dawkins rocked Karl with a Clothesline and Uppercut. Angelo took down Luke with a Dropkick and nailed an Exploder on Anderson. Dawkins stunned both foes with Spinning Splashes. He dropped Karl with a Bulldog. Karl surprised Dawkins with an Anderson Spinebuster. The O.C. hit a Belly to Back Suplex into a Neckbreaker combo move that was so cool. Ford barely escaped the Magic Killer. He took out Luke with a Dropkick and then put Karl away with the Sky High.

Your Winners: The Street Profits

Raw Score: 88

Vic Joseph says the match between Becky and Asuka, at the Rumble, if officially signed, sealed and ready to be delivered.

Elsewhere, Lana is checking on the flowers for her ceremony. Oh, for the love of all that is holy, get this baloney over with.

The Street Profits are as pleased as punch that they just beat the Best Tag Team in the World (Luke and Karl). They figure that makes them the best in the Universe. They not only want a shot at the Viking Raiders…They Want The Smoke! (Whatever the Heck that means).

Drew McIntyre mentioned he was about to be in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against former Raw Tag Team Champions. He knew that, in theory, this will put him at a major disadvantage. He wasn’t worried.

Drew McIntyre vs Zack Ryder adn Curt Hawkins

Handicap Match

The former champs attack Drew before the match. It gets them nowhere. Drew sent Zack intothe barricade and tripped Curt on the apron. Once i n the ring, the ref called for the bell. Drew with a Splash and Overhead Belly to Belly Throw. Claymore to Curt and Future Shock to Zack. Done deal.

Your Winner: Drew McIntyre

Raw Score: 40

We get another mention of Rany Orton’s injury. Is the Viper about to retire?

We get a preview of next week’s huge show. The Street Profits will fight the Viking Raiders. Rey Mysterio will get a rematch, agaisnt Andrade, for the U.S. Title. Plus, Brock Lesnar will be on the show. Well, 2-out-of-3 ain’t bad.

Randy Orton makes his way, slowly, to the ring. Randy talked about a lot of people getting hurt in this sport. He specifically mentioned Edge, who he has a ton of respect for. The leg injury is bad and he might not be able to come back from it. He did make one promise…someone WILL get RKO’d at Wrestlemania.

A.J. Styles came out and taunted Orton. He said he didn’t like that he had to wait til Mania to finish off Orton. Styles joked about Randy’s torn up knee. Styles kicks away one of Randy’s crutches and we learn, double quick, that this was all a ploy to draw Styles in. Randy connected with an RKO and shows that the injury was not real and he is fine. Nice swerve on that one.

We look back at Andrade’s U.S. title win. Rey Mysterio did a quick promo and warned Seth and the A.O.P. not to overlook him. He also plans to take back the U.S. title, next week.

Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) vs unnamed opponent

Andrade just dominates the poor kid in silver until Zelina goes too far. That brought out Ricochet. He wanted to teach Andrade a big lesson.

Your Winner: Match Stopped, No Winner

Raw Score: N/A

Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) vs Ricochet

The Finish:

Ricochet connected with a Suplex and TwisterPlex. Ricochet headed up top and Andrade distracted the ref. Zelina earned her pay for the week by pushing Ricochet off the top rope. Andrade swooped in like a vulture to pick the bones with the Hammerlock DDT.

Your Winner: Andrade

Raw Score: 82

Lana is still getting ready to get hitched. Yawn.

Zelina and Andrade walked backstage. Vega is over-confident that no one will take the United States strap from Andrade. They are then interviewed about the rematch, next week. Andrade has no doubt that he will retain the title.

And, now, it’s Wedding Time. Me and Candy have both been married twice and neither of us have any positive feelings about this farce. We will cover it but we disagree with the tackiness of this story arch.

So, we get a typical wedding ceremony, at least to start. Lana gets her panties in a twist when the padre mentioned the “pitter patter of little feet”. She grumbled that it was not in the script to say that. She complained that she wasn’t getting stretch marks for anyone. Whatever. The ceremony continued on for what seemed like forever. The preacher man asked if anyone objected. (Why didn’t they bring in Reverend Slick to do this?). Some guy came out and said he was Lana’s first husband. They married at an early age and she left him for Rusev. Once Lashley took him out, it was time for another objection…the former Mrs. Lashley. She said they met in the military and it all went south. Boring chants rang out all over the arena. This got all settled down when another objector came out…

Liv Morgan! She talked about how surprised anyone could do this to her. Bobby Lashley got all tongue tied as he tried to explain that he had nothing to do with Morgan. Liv came in and shocked everyone when she said she was asking that about Lana. Lesbian Story Swerve? This gets stranger, each and every week. Liv and Lana get into a Cat Fight that would make our old friend, Joey Styles, smile. The top comes off the super-sized wedding cake and, of course, Rusev is waiting inside. The fight gets insane as Lana is pushed into the cake. I guess it will be a mixed tag match, very soon, between Lana/Lashley and Morgan/Rusev. Oh, Joy.

Fade out.

