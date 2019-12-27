Breaking News! For Immediate Release!

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, WWE Hall of Famer “The Living Legend” Terry Funk will be appearing at the LAX Fan Fest in his first appearance back on the fan fest/convention scene. Presenting him at this convention is Big Time Wrestling. Terry Funk will be signing autographs and doing photo ops from 8:30 am to 5 pm. There are 200 Meet and Greet Packages available which gives you a photo op and an autograph, these packages are available $75. There are 150 VIP Packages available, in these packages, you will receive 5 Autographs and a Photo Op.

Later that day at 8 pm, “The Living Legend” will be sitting down with 10 lucky fans for a meal at the LAX Hilton’s Andiamo. During the meal, you will be able to hear stories and ask questions about the illustrious and fascinating career of Terry Funk. The price for this once-in-a-lifetime dinner is $200 and it includes your meal and soft drink, as well as, an autograph and photo op with Terry Funk.