The AEW Dynamite Score

A weekly recap and review of wrestling’s newest nation-wide sensation.

Hosted by: Team Shannon (Jay, Candy and LeeAnne)

“For every beginning, there must be an ending. For evert start…a Finish”–anonymous

This week’s show, from Corpus Christi, TX., is being billed as the Season finale. Guess TNT will be rolling out “A Christmas Story” or “Elf”, next Wednesday. Let;s see what the ELite has to offer to round out the year.

Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page vs Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (The Lucha Brothers)

What a heck of a wayo kick off the show…

The Finish:

Pentagon dodges the V-Trigger and clocks Omega. That set a Domino Effect in motion of strong moves. Omega rocks Fenix with a Sling Blade and then stuns Pentagon with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kenny barely escapes a Piledriver from Pentagon. A double team goes south when Pentagon gets free from Kenny just as Page is going for the Buckshot. Cero Miedo Package Piledriver and the Lucha Brothers take this one home.

Your Winners: The Lucha Brothers

Dynamite Score: 93out of a possible 100

Page and Omega seem on the verge of a meltdown but they are interrupted by PAC. He asks if anyone remembers just who he is. After some chatter, PAC goes on tour and runs into Michael Nakazawa (not exactly familiar with him). Kenny rushed to the back to aid Nakazawa.

Rey Femix amd Pentagon Jr. jump Omega. Page makes like the calvary and saves the day.

The announce team take a moment to run down the night’s card. Darby Allin strolls down to join Cody for the next big match.

The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) vs Cody and Darby Allin

The FInish:

Cody botched the Disaster Kick but Butcher sells it anyway. Darby nails a Top Rope Coffin Drop for a near fall. Cody escapes a Roll Up and nails his Cody Butter to sned the trio to the showers.

Your Winners: Cody and Darby Allin

Dynamite Score: 94

Next up we get a nice video package setting up the match between Chris Jericho and Jungle Boy. AEW is becoming top notch at presenting these videos, instead of boring us to death with long, drawn out, boring rants.

AEW fogot to pay the light bill…no, wait…it’s just a way for the Nightmare Family (Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes) to come to the ring. Brandi does an old-school insert video to talk trash about Kris Statlander.

Awesome Kong vs Miranda Aliza

This one took mere seconds as Kong took out her foe with the Implant Buster.

Your Winner: Awesome Kong

Dynamite Score: 55

(If not for my respect for Kia, this match would have gotten a much lower scoring).

Melanie Cruz, now a part of the Nightmare Family, hands Kong some scissors. She makes a trophy out of the locks of her fallen foe.

Jim Ross interviewed Jungle Boy. This took me back to the wonderful days of the late, great Gordon Solie. Jungle Boy needs to be seen as the ultimate Underdog Face and J.R. made that happen.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager make their way out for this special challenge match.

Chris Jericho vs Jungle Boy

Non-Title, 10-Minute Survival Match

The FInish:

Jake and the members of Jurasic Express are 86′d from ringside (special Holiday nod to my “brothers and sisters” in the Silver State of Nevada).

Jericho uses the Sling Shot to send Jungle Boy up intothe bottom rope. Time was running short. The two start raining fists down on each other. Jericho cataches Jungle Boy with a Powerbomb and slaps on the Walls of Jericho (I didn’t think he even used that move anymore). Jungle Boy absolutely refuses to submit. Jungle Boy inched towards the safety of the Jungle Boy was in severe agony as the clock wound down. By the stipulations of this contest…

Your Winner: Jungle Boy

Dynamite Score: 85

Jericho makes me think of thar curreny country song “Give me five more minutes”. (A few of my friends will get that reference). Jericho attacks Jungle Boy but the plucky youngster holds his own. Jungle Boy uses a Crucifix and actually pins Jericho (but it isn’t official). Jericho takes his ball (the title belt) and starts to leave.

Tony Schiavone wants to chat with the AEW Champ. Jericho talks trash to the locals. Tony and Chris argue, back and forth, about if Jungle Boy won or not. Chris got fed up and said he had something a lot more important to deal with. He needed to know if Jon Moxley would join the Inner Circle. Jericho said he had a plan to sweeten the deal for Mox.

Jen tries to interview the SCU faction but she is interrupted by the Lucha Brothers. Nothing becomes of his and we take another break.

Kris Statlander vs Dr. Britt Baker

The Finish:

Baker caught Kris with a Fisherman’s Suplex. Kris comes off the ropes but gets blasted. Kris had to fight valiantly to avoid the Lockjaw. Kris rolls into position and plants Baker with the Piledriver.

Your Winner: Kris Statlander

Dynamite Score: 94

After the battle, The Nightmare Family…now going by the group name of the Nightmare Collective. Brandi asks Kris if she is ready to join her group. A wag of her dainty little finger made it clear that Kris wanted no part of being part of that group. That set off Brandi, who took off her shoe and blith-whapped her with it. Reminds me of my “Auntie” Louise when the kids are showing their behinds. LOL.

Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard are talking about the tag team division. Spears wants a partner that is up to his level. Tully agrees and leaves to find the Perfect Match.

Another team talk about wanting to become part of the tag scene. Looks like everyone wants a patner. It is getting close to New Years and no one wants to be alone. Grin.

SCU vs Young Bucks

AEW Tag Team TItle Match

The Finish:

Frankie Kazarian locks in a Dragon Sleeper on Matt. Jackson then drove Kaz into Scorpio Sky to break things up. Kaz catches Nick and nails a Ring Apron DDT. Matt rolls up a surprised Scorpio for a near fall. Scorpio stuns Matt with a TKO and the champs lay out Matt with the S-C-U-Later.

Your Winner: SCU

Dynamite Score: 93

The Dark Order come out to talk with SCU. They have their “Creepers” in tow. Those turn out to by Alex Reynolds and John SIlver. The fight is on and Christopher Daniels rushes out to aid his Kenny Omega tries to join the fight but gets annihilated. Cody and Dustin Rhodes also join the fight. Alex and John don their official Dark Order masks. Are we going to see a tie-in with the new Star Wars film?

Not this week, at least…

Match of the Night: Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs The Lucha Brothers

Merry Christmas to one and all. We’ll be around for Monday NIght Raw, as always.

Peace

–Jay, Candy and LeeAnne

