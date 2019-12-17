A weekly recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by your writing team of: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon, Candy Moore and LeeAnne Moore

“Revenge is a dish best served cold” — Old Klingon Proverb

Seth Rollins was home in Iowa, this week. He wasn’t exactly flavor of the week, thanks to his recent heel turn. He came out to open the show after a flashback to his recent actions.

Seth brought out the Authors of Pain to sand with him. Does that kind of make them his “Shield”? Yes, I need a nap. Seth talks about how, in his early days in NXT, he was considered “The Future”. That monicker stuck with him as he made his way up to the main roster. He knows, now, that he is no longer the “Future” but the “Present”. Seth discussed the upset of the year when he took down Brock Lesnar. Seth then brings up Kevin Owens. He accused K.O. of getting himself into this situation. Rollins has a score to settle. Seth warns that the A.O.P. are now his “muscle”. The announcers seem confused just who Seth has a score to settle with…Owens?…Triple H.?…NXT?…someone else?

Karl Anderson praised the Viking Raiders as the most unstoppable tag team to enter the WWE in decades. However, he feels that the one team that can take the red tag belts from Ivar and Erik are, of course, the “Best Tag Team in the World”. That would be himself and Luke Gallows. That takes us direstly to…

Erik and Ivar vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Non-Title Match (why?)

The Finish:

Luke gets knocked off the apron. Ivar went for a Moonsault but Luke pulled Karl out of the landing zone. Luke makes the official tag. Karl, still in the ring, takes out Erik. They then join forces to nail the Magic Killer on Ivar to take this one.

Your Winners: The O.C.

Raw Score: 88 out of a possible 100

Seeing these two gerat teams is a perfect lead-in to some sad news that we have to share. Most fans, especially modern ones, may not recognize the name Randy Colley. However, he was part of two of the great tag teams in WWE’s long history. He was originally Moondog Rex, under the leadership of hte late, great “Captain” Lou Albano. Later on, he was the orignal partner of Ax in Demolition (before Barry Darsow took over the character). Randy passed away, on Sunday, at the age of 69. Rest in Peace and Thank You for bringing us some many years of great entertainment.

Back to tonight’s show…

Vic Jospeh brings up the whole thing about Erick Rowan and his mysterious pet. So takes me back to the glory days of Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Damian. Speaking of that, Congrats to Jake for making it into the Hall of Fame, nearby in Wichita Falls, TX. Thnks to “Cowboy” Johnny Mantell for the update.

A.J. Styles was partying with his boys, after they defeated the Vikings, in the previous segment. Styles was super confident that he would be able to best Randy Orton, in tonight’s main event.

Erick Rowan vs Dante Leon

Another silly squash match. Dante does his best to run away, including trying to slide under the ring. Erick stops him cold and plants him like a row of daisies with the Claw Slam.

Your Winner: Erick Rowan

Raw Score: 30

Charly does our first interview segment with Andrade and Zelina Vega. It gets a little heated when Charly brings up Humberto Carrillo. Andrade and Zelina both yell at Charly and Zelina walks away. Andrade swears this is “His” night.

Liv Morgan cut a strange promo about having to reinvent herself. She basically said she had destroy who she was to become who she should be. Has she been chatting with Bray Wyatt? Or that Dark Order bunch on Wednesday nights? Grin.

And now the show goes sttraight to Hell. Yep, it’s time for Lana and Lashley to waste a ton of time with this stupid love triangle story arch. So, Lashley beat Rusev in a Tables Match, on Sunday. Honestly, it wasn’t the most exciting of matches but I did appreciate the mini-nap. Lana brings out a ring and orders Lashley to propose to her. Like that is going to work. Bobby grumbles about not liking to be told what to do, but eventually he follows the orders of his “girlfriend”. She eagerly accepts and we move on.

It was time for a Gauntlet Match to determine the Number One Contender to the United States Title.

R-Truth cut a great promo about how much he admires John Cena. He gives John credit for him being in the WWE. He wants to face Cena at Wrestlemania for the, let me see if I get this right, “The U.S. 24/7/48/7I95″ championship. Ok.

Gauntlet Match #1

R-Truth vs Akira Tozawa

The FInish:

Akira threw Truth back in the ring. Truth missed with his Ax Kick and Tozawa used a simple Roll Up to advance. Rey Mysterio was watchilng all this, in the back.

The 24/7 Contenders then rush out to chase Truth out of the arena.

Match #2

Akira Tozawa vs Ricochet

The Finish:

Ricochet Elbows his way free from an attempted German. Ricochet is sent to the apron but he continues to fight. A hard shoulder and a vicious Kick sets up a Springboard Clothesline. Ricochet went for a Shooting Star Press but Tozawa brought up the knees. Tozawa went up top but ate a nasty Superkick. Recoil!

Match #3

Ricochet vs Matt Hardy

The FInish:

Nice to see Matt back. This was the best of the contests, so far. Matt missed a Moonsault and almost got pinned. Ricochet wanted his 630 Ssplash but Matt moved out of range. Ricochet setteld for a simple Roll Up (again?) to move on.

Match #4

Ricochet vs Humberto Carrillo

The Finish:

The two ended up on the floor, with Zelina Vega watching. Back in the ring, Humberto connected with the Rolling Palm Strike (nice one). The two trade blows and move up the ropes. Superplex by Ricochet. Humberto kicks out but Ricochet keeps the pressure on with various Suplexes and such. Ricochet seemed like a lock to win this one when he went up top for the 630. Humberto stopped him with a Jumping Enziguri. I like both of these kids. Humberto wanted the Reverse Rana but Ricochet managed to land on his feet. (Guess all those years in Lucha Underground taught him a few things). Humberto nailes a Springboard Roundhouse Kick and finished off our resident Super Hero with a picture perfect Moonsault.

Match #5

Humberto Carrillo vs Andrade (w/Zelina Vega…maybe?)

The Finish:

Andrade jumped Humberto, from behind. The fight went out to the floor. Andrade hit the Hammerlock DDT, on the floor, and took off through the crowd. Rey Mysterio was on his way out to the ring but we needed to sell a few more burgers and over-priced cars. Smile.

Rey comes out to check on his friend, Humbeto. Sadly, Seth and his Goon Squad decided to exact a little revenge on the man who gave Kevin Owens the steel pipe, last week. They beat down the masked Legend and then leave.

After the break, Charly does her best to interview the arrogant Seth, Akam and Razar. Seth he attacked Rey to prove he is a leader. As such, he wants to step up and show his dominance. He challenged Rey Mysterio to face him for he United States title, next week. Interesting.

Randy Orton cuts a promo on A.J. Styles. Typical Viper ramblings but he can so back up his words.

We then get a video pacakage about newcomer Deonna Purrazzo. She is going to make her Raw debut, next, and all will tap out to her.

Asuka vs Deonna Pussazzo

The Finish:

Deonna tried for a cheap win with a Bicycle Kick before the bell. We took a quick break and when we came back, the Kabuki Empress was hotter than a Las Vegas Summer Sidewalk. Asuka rocked Deonna with a series of Strikes and Kicks before cinching in the Asuka Lock. So much for making OTHER people tap out.

Your Winner (by Submission): Asuka

Raw Score: 75

In the back, Charly talked with Becky Lynch about her and Charlotte losing to the Kabuki Warriors, on Sunday. Charly managed to fire up the Irish Lass-Kicker side of The Man. Becky wants her hands on Asuka.

Side Note: Kairi Sane is going to be out of acton for an unknown amount of time, due to a possible concussion. Our best wishes to the young lady.

MAIN EVENT TIME!

Before the final battle, Rye Mysterio cuts a quick promo about all the “bad people” coming after him. He would rather fight a good competitor like Humberto or Ricochet, but he will accept the challenge of Seth Rollins. I think, if I’m not mistaken, you can find Rey Mysterio vs Ricochet (under the name Prince Puma) on either YouTube or old episodes of Lucha Underground.

Randy Orton vs A.J. Styles

The Finish:

Orton stunned Styles with his Hangman’s DDT. He set for the RKO but didn’t get it, right away. Styles countered the move into the Calf Crusher. Styles went for his Phenominal Forearm finisher but Randy countered with the RKO. I guess they must have somewhat botched it because Styles kicked out and went right back for the same move. Some results, only this time, Randy got he win.

Rule #1: If you mess up a move, DON’T do it over. Move on. I learned that on day one at hte old PWD Compound. Jeez.

Your Winner: Randy Orton

Raw Score: 80

Gallows and Anderson rush out to aid Styles. That brought out the Viking R aiders. The O.C. ended up holding the ring, especially thanks to a Magic Killer.

Fade out.

