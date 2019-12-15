THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE TLC 2019

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

A very joyous holiday season to the entire 1wrestling.com universe. As we close out the year, we’re thankful for the abundance of wrestling content that is available to us. This weekend alone, we’ve had three nights of shows, which will be capped off by the WWE’s presentation of its annual TLC show, emanating from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While not one of the bigger shows of the year, it promises to begin laying the groundwork for the Royal Rumble in January, and more importantly, WrestleMania in April. Let’s run down the card!

Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match: Roman Reigns meets King Corbin

Topline Thoughts: I’m probably one of the only people that enjoy Corbin’s heel act. If you watched his interview on “WWE Backstage” this past week, you know that he is greatly enjoying his ability to generate heel heat. Many will say it’s rejection of the act altogether, but I truly think he’s doing a fantastic job. I can’t say I’ve totally bought in to his feud with Reigns, but it’s served its purpose to keep Reigns away from the title picture for a while. The nice thing here is that Reigns can win and move on, while Corbin will be able to easily bounce back and move into another program.

The Predictor Predicts: Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin











Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match/WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Topline Thoughts: I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Sane and Asuka’s heel work and think that they’ve had a nice run with the titles thus far. While I would have liked to see Lynch move away from Flair, I think the plan here is continue to tell the story that Asuka continues to get the better of Lynch, which will lead to a rematch at the Royal Rumble for the Raw Women’s title (exactly one year since Asuka beat her for the first time. And, the nice thing about this match is that they’ve built it where the stipulation actually makes sense, as opposed to creating a stipulation for the sake of creating a stipulation.

The Predictor Predicts: The Kabuki Warriors retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Ladder Match/WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship against The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Topline Thoughts: I’d like to say a tag team title win would help elevate the Revival, but there’s been so much back and forth with the titles that they’ve been devalued. So, I don’t see a title change here, but the good news is that both teams are proven workers and I have no doubt that they will make the most of the ladder match stipulation.

The Predictor Predicts: The New Day retains the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Singles Match: The Miz meets Bray Wyatt

Topline Thoughts: I wasn’t completely sold on this when they announced it, but they’ve done a really nice job in a short time. Also, this will likely be the first time we’ll see the “Firefly Funhouse” version of Wyatt actually wrestle, so it will be interesting to see how that works. I expect to see cameos by The Fiend and Daniel Bryan.

The Predictor Predicts: Bray Wyatt defeats The Miz

Singles Match: Aleister Black meets Buddy Murphy

Topline Thoughts: Someone finally knocked on Black’s door! This has the potential to be a fun match, but my concern is that it will simply be presented as a quick showcase win for Black. Murphy is such an underrated talent that my hope is that creative will find a way to utilize him more in the new year.

The Predictor Predicts: Aleister Black defeats Buddy Murphy

Tables Match: Rusev meets Bobby Lashley

Topline Thoughts: There’s been a whole lot of campiness and sports entertainment on display in this storyline. But, I do like the slow build we have here and I especially think Lana’s been doing a stellar job as the whiny antagonist. I think this is only the first chapter of a longer feud, so I see Lashley winning this round. That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Lana to take a trip through a table.

The Predictor Predicts: Bobby Lashley defeats Rusev