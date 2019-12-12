WWE NXT Recap

Venue: NXT Arena

From: Winter Park Florida

Air Date: December 11th, 2019

NXT on USA continued to set up the NXT super show on December 18th. In addition, Lio Rush defends his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza, and Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Finn Balor battle it out to see who gets a shot at NXT Champion, Adam Cole on December 18th.

The show opens with last week’s highlights but the video package gets cut short when Adam Cole cuts it off to come out and bad mouth the main event. Cole said that none of three deserved a title match and they will all just win a chance to lose to him at the next Takeover.

Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix checked in from the commentary desk as we kick things off with the Cruiserweights.

Match 1: NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush (champion) defends against Angel Garza.

The two men opened the action with a punch fest until they took the action to ringside. Garza nailed Rush with a suicide dive then Rush threw Garza into the ring steps. Garza recovered to trip Rush on the apron and sent Rush face-first to the mat inside the ring.

Garza nailed Rush with a basement dropkick for a near-fall then dominated the next section of offense. Rush did try to set up Garza for an Unprettier but Garza escaped and countered backdropping Garza into the top rope.

After USA Network took a quick break, Rush dominated the next moments of action. Rush nailed Garza with a moonsault then a nice Roundhouse Kick. Rush tried to soften up Garza then went for aspringboard Stunner but Garza countered with one of his own for a two-count.

Garza controlled the next segment nailing Rush with an Enziguri. Rush tried to answer with Final Hour but Garza blocked it and naile Rush with a super Spanish Fly for a two-count. Garza went for the Wing Clipper but Rush countered into the Unprettier setup then hit him with his own version of the Wing Clipper.

Rush tried for the sitout Stunner but Garza blocked it. Garza lifted Rush into the Electric Chair but Rush countered into the Springboard Stunner. Rush followed up with his Final Hour but Garza avoided the pin by slithering out of the ring. Rush went for another Final Hour but Garza blocked with his knees. Garza nailed Rush with a Wing Clipper then went for the pin but Rush kicked out. Garza then turned their position into a reverse Full Nelson and got Rush to tap out.

Winner and New Cruiserweight Champion, Angel Garza by submission.

The first of the hype vignettes aired featuring NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler as they pump us up for her title defense next week.

Cameron Grimes was warming up backstage as NXT takes a commercial time-out.

We come back to Ranallo sending the cameras to a dark room where Finn Balor cuts a promo regarding his three-way match later in the show. Balor complained about having to be in a three-way match with unworthy opponents.

We were taken next to Angel Garza talking about his title win and how many things mean a lot to him. He drags in his girlfriend then proposes to her. She accepts. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Raul Mendoza made his entrance while they showed highlights og Cameron Grimes losing to Kushida last week then subsequently taking him out later in the locker room. Mendoza will be next to take on Grimes.

Match 2: Raul Mendoza vs. Cameron Grimes

Mendoza rushed Grimes with offense right from the start and this worked initially as Grimes was caught off guard. Mendoza caught Grimes on the floor with a springboard crossbody. Grimes took control with a nice Spanish Fly slam. Kushida came out and walked to ringside. Grimes took his focus off Mendoza allowing Raul to recover and hit Grimes with a Frakendriver for the pin.

Winner: Raul Mendoza

Kushida steals Grimes’ hat and wears it to the back.

Cathey Kelley interviewed Mia Yim about her match with Dakota Kai. Yim said Kai took away War Games from her and made her leave in an ambulance. Tonight, Yim will do the same to her.

A vignette of NXT UK wrestler Travis Banks aired. He will be wrestling next in another preview of World’s Collide.

Ranallo hyped the NXT year-end awards as The Forgotten Sons made their entrance followed by Travis Banks

Match 3: Jaxson Ryker (with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) vs. Travis Banks

Banks tried to start fast with strikes on Ryker. Banks tried a suicide dive but Ryker blocked him with a forearm strike. Ryker followed up with a rebound suplex. Banks fought back and opened up the offense on Ryker. After eating a high-knee from Ryker, Banks landed a roudhouse kick followed up with a slingshot missile dropkick. Banks went for his Slice of Heaven middle-rope enziguri finisher and scored the upset.

Winner Travis Banks

Beth Phoenix announced Yim vs. Kai for after the break.

Yim and Kai make their entrances

Match 4: Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

The story of this match is Yim looking for payback on Kai for WarGames and she started out fast with a shotgun dropkick to gain control and keep it for the first part of the match. Yim dominated in the ring then took it to ringside after locking in a tarantula stretch on the ropes. Yim nailed Kai with cannonball against the ring steps as the show went for a commercial break.

After the break, Kai was able to get in a little offense with a Face-Wash kick but Yim continued to fight back. Kai blocked a Code Red but Yim kept after it until she landed one leading to a near-fall. Yim kept the pressure up causing Kai to roll to ringside.

At this point, Kai figured she couldn’t beat Yim straight up so she grabbed the Tegan Nox knee-brace and tried to bring it inside the ring. The referee stopped her and took the brace giving Kai time to rip the pad away from the top turnbuckle. When the action resumed, Kai was able to run Yim’s head into the exposed steel and pick up the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

After the match, Kai slumped at ringside to recover from the beating. Yim recovered faster and worked her over starting at ringside before taking the action to the production area where Yim gave Kai a Saito Suplex through a table. Yim stood in triumph to close the segment as Kai remained in a heap on the floor.

Vignette time again as we hear from Keith Lee. Lee says he will be hard to stop now that he is taking advantage of his latest opportunity. He says he will beat Ciampa and that Balor is no longer on the minds of the industry.

Breezeango makes its entrance followed by the Bollywood Boys

Match 5: Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) vs. Sunil and Sumir Singh

Breeze and Fandango dominated early until the brothers were able to tackle Breeze and work him over in their corner. They hit the Bollywood Blast on Breeze for a two-count. Breeze made it to his corner after a well-placed enziguri and tagged in Fandango.

The power man of the team, Fandango came in and nailed a couple of Falcon Arrows. He went for the pin on Sunil but Samir made the save. Fandango then nailed a powerbomb on the apron. He followed that up with his leg drop finishing move for the win.

Winner: Breezeango

There will be a preview of Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler after the break.

The vignette that aired focused on Rhea Ripley and her two Mae Young Classic appearances as well as leading her team to victory in the women’s WarGames match.

Kayden Carter and Bianca Belair maid their entrances

Match 6: Bianca Belair vs. Kayden Carter

Early on, Belair just bullied Carter around the ring simply using her power moves. Carter was able to fight back with a few kicks but Belair caught her in the Canadian Torture Rack. Carter escaped and nailed Belair with a jawbreaker. Belair came with a football tackle on Carter into the ring post.

Belair dominated the next several minutes with power moves. Carter came back catching Belair with high knees and sending her to ringside. Belair was able to dodge a Carter offensive move and counter back with a spear setting up the KOD for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Adam Cole comes out with the belt to watch the main event. The show takes a quick break

After the break, Tommaso Ciampa got his promo chance. He said that the path to Goldie runs through Keith Lee and Finn Balor.

Match 7: A triple-threat number one contender’s match for a shot at the NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Keith Lee vs. Tommaso Ciampa

The story of this match seemed to play out as how would Ciampa and Balor combat Lee’s size in order to get the win. This showed up early as Lee tossed both opponents around before nailing both with a slingshot cross-body to take us to a commercial break.

After the break, Lee continued to dominate Balor and Ciampa until Balor stunned Lee with a shotgun dropkick to the back allowing Ciampa to clothesline him over the top rope to the floor. With Lee out, Ciampa took control on Balor and kept Lee on the floor catching him with a well-placed knee as he tried to make his way back in. Ciampa then nailed Lee and Balor with a double Willow’s Bell. Ciampa followed up with an air raid crash on Balor into Lee getting two-counts on each man.

Lee fought back to his feet and dominated Ciampa. Ciampa tried to squash his momentum with a poke to the eye but Lee fought through it. Lee went for a splash on Ciampa but Ciampa blocked by getting the knees up. Balor came in and gave both opponents double-stomps.

Lee made it back to his feet and shoved both men into opposite corners and ran into deuling splashes. Lee stacked Balor and Ciampa on top of each other then went to the ropes for what looked like a possible Vader Bomb but Ciampa and Balor met him on the ropes and executed a top-rope Russian zleg Sweep on Lee as the show goes to break.

We come back to Ciampa and Balor on the top rope and Balor set to take an Air Raid when Lee grabbed them both for a possible double Electric Chair. That led to a mashup move of a Air Raid and the Tower of Doom. Lee began swatting away people again until Balor countered a Lee Spirit Bomb into a double stomp.

Balor dropkicked Ciampa into a group of fans at ringside. Balor tried for a Coup des Grace but Ciampa avoided it. Balor then got shoved to ringside. Ciampa was able to hit Lee with an Air Raid in a very impressive move. Lee kicked out at two however. Lee hit Ciampa with an Urinagi and a moonsault for a two-count but Ciampa powered free. Lee then hit Ciampa with a Spirit Bomb. Lee was unaware that Balor had recovered and was perched on the top rope. After the Spirit Bomb, Balor took to the air and nailed Lee with a Coup de Grace for the pin.

Winner and new Number One Contender for the NXT Championship, Finn Balor

After the match, Balor had a stare down with the entire Undisputed Era to close the show.