PREDICTOR QUICK PICKS COMBO PACK: ROH “FINAL BATTLE” 2019 AND NWA “INTO THE FIRE”

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Howdy folks! The Predictor is stopping by with a quick rundown of two shows taking place this weekend as we close out the year: Ring of Honor’s “Final Battle” event – taking place on Friday night and the National Wrestling Alliance’s “Into the Fire” event – taking place on Saturday night. I’ll be back in the next couple of days to preview WWE’s TLC event, taking place this coming Sunday night.

Ring of Honor “Final Battle” (UMBC Event Center, Baltimore, MD)

1. Rush retains the ROH World Championship over PCO: This should be a fun match and in interesting clash of styles. I don’t think we’ve fully scratched the surface on Rush’s potential as the face of the company, so I think the title stays put.

2. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeat The Briscoe Brothers to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship: This is a “soft” pick, as Jay Lethal is recovering from a broken arm. I still see the titles changing hands because they would have changed the match if he was unable to work. Lethal’s just recently turned heel and the Briscoes are at the point where they really don’t need the titles to be a top act. This will be a nice elevation up the card for Gresham.

3. Mark Haskins defeats Bully Ray: This should be fun and Bully will once again be charged with trying to “make” a new star, especially at a time when the company sorely needs one.

4. Vincent defeats Matt Taven: This story has more twists and turns before it’s resolved, so I think the heel gets the first win. Don’t be surprised if we get an answer on what side TK O’Ryan ends up on.

5. Shane Taylor retains the ROH World Television Championship over Dragon Lee: Taylor is one of the more promising talents in the company. Lee will give him a good match, but it’s not time to take the belt off of Taylor just yet – especially since Lee’s ROH appearances are occasional.

6. Bandido and Flamita defeat Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon): I strongly suspect this is Scurll’s ROH swan song, so I expect the Lucha talent to go over here and a possible post-match attack on Scurll by Gordon to further establish him as a top heel.

7. Dan Maff defeats Jeff Cobb: A good battle of the big men matchup, with Maff getting a showcase win.

8. Maria Manic defeats Angelina Love: This will likely be quick and decisive, as I see Manic being quickly crowned Women of Honor Champion to replace the departed Kelly Klein.

9. Rhett Titus defeats Kenny King: It looks like they’re trying some kind of push with Titus, so he’s likely going over here. I haven’t been sold on the transformation yet, but am mildly intrigued.

10. Silas Young and Josh Woods defeat Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry: Young and Woods are starting to click as a team, where’s the “odd couple” pairing of Castle and Hendry is leading to a singles feud between the two.



National Wrestling Alliance “Into the Fire” (Atlanta, GA)

1. James Storm defeats Nick Aldis to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship: There’s a lot going on in this two-out-of-three fall match, including special referees and silent valets. I expect one of these factors to lead to Aldis’ demise. I really enjoyed the build to this on NWA Power and am looking forward to seeing the culmination.

2. The Wild Cards defeat the Rock and Roll Express to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship: It was a nice feel-good moment for the Hall of Famers, but it’s time to put the belts back on the younger talent.

3. Aaron Stevens defeats Ricky Starks and Colt Cabana to win the NWA National Championship: I’m happy that the former Damien Sandow has settled into another company. He’ll serve nicely as the pest heel champion that you want to see “get his.”

4. The Question Mark defeats Trevor Murdoch: The “Mark” is over with the live crowd, so there’s little doubt that he’s going over here. It’s nice to see Murdoch in a role that accentuates his strengths.

5. Melina and either Thunder Rosa or Marti Belle defeat Allysin Kay and Ashley Vox: Look for Kay to take the pin, setting up her next challenger.

6. Eli Drake defeats Ken Anderson: The mic work may be better than the match in this one.