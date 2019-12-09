https://youtu.be/fxGSNCasN2k

In this episode, Steven Goforth swings his chair at the following topics:

….The Wednesday Night Wars and how the ratings gap is narrowing….The Lana/Lashley/Rusev love triangle and how it needs to end ASAP….Bray Wyatt as himself….The Miz as Champion….AEW story lines….What’s going on with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks…..Roman Reigns and dog food….Baron Corbins improvement….The return of Sheamus….More heel heat needed for Sasha and Bayley…..Opinions on NWA Power and their talents….and much more!

Steven Goforth