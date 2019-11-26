The Raw Score

Raw didn’t have a good night at Survivor Series. They came in dead last in the tri-team competition. Tonight, it was time to lick the wounds and get ready for the next round of shows. Dio was still absent from the announce team, so we had Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler at the desk. Would Samoa Joe return, after a great outing, last week?

The roster was at ringside and their “captain”, Seth Rollins, was standing mid-ring. Seth started by taking pot shots at C.M. Punk. Seth had called out Punk, recently. Seth claimed that Punk was more interested in sitting behind a desk (FS1). Talking trash about the local hero brought Seth some serious heat.

Seth then brought up how badly NXT (and Smackdown) spanked Raw at Survivor Series. He talked about how he has loved Raw since he was a kid and was proud to be one of its leaders. Seth was disappointed at his brothers and sisters for dropping the ball, on Sunday. Raw suddenly went from the “A” show to the “C” show and Randy Orton was the biggest weak link in a very weak chain. Seth really ripped into Orton, who just walked towards the back. Seth told him to keep going and get off HIS show. Harsh.

Charlotte was his next target. He tore into her for failing as the leader of the women’s team. Flair was not even the final member of the team to be sent to the back. “And you call yourself a Flair?”. Damn. Charlotte took it all in and then headed to the back. Seth was not making friends quickly, tonight.

Seth embarrasses Akum and Razar (Authors of Pain) by saying they weren’t even good enough to be on the show. They, too, walk away.

Next up, Rey Mysterio. Seth considers Rey’s loss the biggest failure of the night. Seth bragged about being about to take down Lesnar but Rey couldn’t get the job done, even with help. Rey started down to confront Seth but thought better of it and just left. Who else would Seth rip?

Looks like it is Kevin Owens. Seth really berated KO, even calling him “Mr. NXT”. Seth couldn’t believe that Kevin would join the enemy camp for War Games. Seth just kept running off at the mouth until K.O. got his fill. Stone Cold Boot and Stunner finally shut Rollins’ mouth. We went to our first break of the night. (The girls were real happy when Kevin shut Seth up).

Charly interviewed Seth about getting Stunned. Seth said Kevin would have to learn “The Hard Way”. Guess we can foresee a feud between these two.

Rusev was served with a restraining order. He was then ushered out of the building. That sent us to…

Bobby Lashley vs Titus O’Neil

The two men exchanged punches and chops. Lashley put Titus down with a wicked Spinebuster. Suddenly, Rusev rushed down and attacked!

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Bobby Lashley

Raw Score: 40 out of a possible 100

Not the best way to start the climb out of the basement.

Rusev just absolutely annihilated Lashley, post match. Lana feaked out as her new beau was taken apart by the Bulgarian Brute. Lashley ended up thrown into the ring steps and barricade and taken up the ramp to the announce desk. The local federales rushed out to stop Rusev, with little effect. Rusev was finally dragged to the back.

After tthe break, we see Lana losing it as she watches the replay of the brutal attack on her paramour. Whatever.

Akum and Razar vs Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

The Finish:

Finally, the AOP are back on RAW. The former Raw tag champs tried to put up some offense but they were so out-classed in this massacre. Super Collider by the AOP. That set up a wild Neckbreaker/Powerbomb combo to finish off Zack and Curt

Your Winners: The Authors of Pain

Raw Score: 60

You can tell it’s Thanksguving week. This show is filled with Squashes (and maybe a turkey or two).

Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) vs Akira Tozawa

The Finish:

Akira rocked Andrade with a nifty German. He then went up top but got caught. Andrade took him down with a hard shot. Back on the canvas, Andrade put the bow on this package with the Hammerlock DDT.

Your Winner: Andrade

Raw Score: 68 (should have been much longer)

Aleister Black warned Buddy Murphy there are repurcussions for daring to knock on his door. Black said Buddy had a fight against someone else, tonight, but it wouldn’t be long before the Dark Destroyer comes to collect.

Buddy Murphy vs Matt Hardy (welcome back)

The FInish:

Matt rocked Buddy with an elbow to the back of the head. He put Murphy in position for the Twist of Fate but Buddy escapes. He rocked Matt with a trio of Knee Strikes to take the win. No Murphy’s Law. Bummer.

Your Winner: Buddy Murphy

Raw Score: 70

After the match, Buddy gets on the stick and calls out Black. The music hits and Black rises from the depths of wherever. That so has the Undertaker’s stamp all over it. I want a Triple Threat at Wrestlemania: Aleister Black vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs The Undertaker.

Black got in the ring and Murphy went right after him. Black just decimated Murphy with punches, kicks and Back Elbows. Murphy was eventually sent out to the floor and he staggered away.

Charly was back and this time she was talking with Charlotte Flair. Flair and Asuka had major issues at Survivor Series. Charly questions Flair if she was being a good “Captain”. Flair admitted she has neber been a good team player. She ended Asuka’s streak and now she was ready to go after the Empress and show her that a Queen trumps an Empresss, any day of the week.

Humberto Carrillo vs A.J. Styles for the United States Title

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows attacked Carrillo, before the bell. They crushed the poor kid. Humberto did try to fight back but he was so over-powered. Carrillo was Chokeslammed onto the ring apron. The Good Brothers then united to take out Carrillo with the Magic Killer. Styles was ticked off at his “boys” for spoiling this match.

Your Winner: Match Never Started

Raw Score: N/A

Ricochet cane out to check on Carrillo. Styles got some “superhero” insults in on Ricochet. Ricochet asked Styles if this is what A.J. has become. Ricochet accused Styles of using Luke and Karl as “muscle” to protect his title. Ricochet demands the title shot. Styles weasels out by saying he was under contract to fight Humberto, not Ricochet.

Randy Orton then strolled out. He said Humberto may not be in any shape to fight, but he is. He wants the U.S. title (I guess to rebuild himself after Sunday). Styles blew off Randy by saying he defeated him the last time they met, in a much better city than Chicago (cheap heat alert).

Drew McIntyre then strolled out and said Styles has never beaten him. He was hungry for gold and the U.S. title would make a nice snack. Styles was obviously nervous and retreated by whining that he was sore after the Triple Threat at Survivor Series.

Finally, Rey Mysterio’s music hit. Rey basically told Styles to quit his complaining. Rey got into a Hell of a fight with Brock Lesnar and he wasn’t hinging on about it. Rey was determined to get a chance to take the U.S. title. Styles grumbled that none of the men had done anything to deserve the chance at HIS title. Luke, Karl and A.J. thought about it and decided to make a Fatal Four Way Match. The winner would get the title shot. That sent us to…

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton vs Ricochet vs Rey Mysterio

Number One Contender Match for the United States Title

The FInish:

FINALLY! We got the ham covered in pineapple on this Turkey Day Feast! (got to keep those going, they make LeeAnne laugh).

Drew was set for a Claymore to Ricochet but didn’t get to hit it. Orton took him out with an RKO before he hit the big kick. Luke and Karl pulled Orton out of the ring (no DQ rules in this one) and threw him into the barricade. [

Rey flew off the ropes but got caught by Ricochet. Rey got free and tried, again, for a Springboard Moonsault. Caught again by Ricochet. Rey shifted his weight and rolled up Ricochet with an Inside Cradle to advance to a title match against A.J. Styles.

Your Winner: Rey Mysterio

Raw Score: 88

After a quick break…

Rey Mysterio vs A.J. Styles (w/Anderson and Gallows)

United States Title Match

The FInish:

This match was filled with nasty shenanigans by the O.C.. It looked to be a done deal when Luke and Karl set Rey for a Magic Killer (ref was, of course, distrated). Randy Orton, of all people, made the save. He took out both Karl and Luke and helped Rey back into the ring. Rey rocks the champ with a 619. Orton adds the cherry to this one with an RKO to a rocked Styles. Rey takes the pin and we have a NEW champion.

Your Winner (And NEW United States Champion): Rey Mysterio

Raw Score: 92

After the battle, Dominick came out to party it up with his dad. So cool.

Charly is so happy for Rey’s win. She congratulates him and then turns to chat with Kevin Owens. Kevin goes off on Seth and accuses the former Universal Champion of not knowing who he (Seth) was. Kevin always knew who he was. He is, was and will always be Kevin Owens. He warned the first Stunner was only the beginning. The next one will convert Monday Night Rollins intot he Kevin Owens Show!

Asuka (w/Kairi Sane) vs Charlotte Flair

The FInish:

Sane got involved, several times. That even allowed Asuka to go all Great Kabuki with the Mist. The Empress took advantage of the Misting and rolled up Charlotte for the cheap win after a great match

Your Winner: Asuka

Raw Score: 69

Erick Rowan is chatting with his caged pet. This is getting a bit weird.

Erick Roawn vs Kyle Roberts

Second (ot is it third) helping of Squash. Kyle, foolishly, goes after Erick’s pet. Rowan flipped out and Powerbombed Kyle onto the ring steps. He pitches the hapless youngster into the ring and hits two Claw Slams to take this one home.

Your Winner: Erick Rowan

Raw Score: 55

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are walking around, backstage.

A.J. Styles is questioned about what just happened. All he can manage to say is “Randy Orton” before he walks away.

After a flashback to the earlier attack by Rusev, Lana is interviewed. She tells everyone that Rusev is not only a danger to her and Lashley abut to Society in general. She is ready to step up the Restraining Orders in multiple courts and neutralize her husband, no matter what.

Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens

The Finish:

This should be the Caramel Apple Cheesecake of tonight (yep, had just one more in me).

Owens and Rollins exchanged Super Kicks. Seth nailed a Pele. Kevin connected with a Stunner. The AOP came down. They stared down both men and jumped Owens and Rollins.

Your Winner: No Contest

Raw Score: N/A

After taking out Owens, Akam and Razar turn their attention to Rollins. Seth urged them to bring it but they turned and left. Huh? Seth then nailed a pair of Black Outs to Owens to call it a night.

