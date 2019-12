CLICK HERE TO HEAR THE SHOW

Steven unloads his chair shots on various topics, such as:

–Universal Championship Wrestling and it’s talent….negatives and positives about WWE Survivor Series….The Undisputed Era….the controversy between Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves….negativity on social media….Priscilla Kelly in MLW….The AEW vs. NXT ratings war….NXT on USA compared to NXT Takeover events…..the lack of excitement that surrounds RAW