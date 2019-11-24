“THE PREDICTOR” DON MURPHY’S SURVIVOR SERIES PICKS
“THE PREDICTOR” PREDICTS: WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2019
By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)
The Survivor Series always conjures up good memories of Thanksgiving night and those years where the holiday was synonymous with great nights of wrestling, classic matches and important feuds being settled. Those days are gone and now we’re in this era of different brands coming together to see which show is the most dominant. It’s not the most compelling storyline, but this year, with the addition of the NXT crew, I’m looking forward to this show more than I have in years past. Let’s run down the card!
No Holds Barred/WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio
Topline Thoughts: In lieu of a challenger that measures up to Lesnar physically, I like how they’ve built this. I don’t think there’s a reason to believe that Mysterio will win the title, but with the “no holds barred” stipulation, along with Rey’s motivation to stand up to Lesnar for his son, we can suspend logic just a bit and think “what if?” I will say that I don’t think this will be the usual quick Lesnar win. I expect Rey to look strong and have Brock on the ropes several times before he eventually gives out.
The Predictor Predicts: Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Championship
Topline Thoughts: This is another match where I feel like the outcome is a foregone conclusion. It’s too early to take the title off of Wyatt and the real story is centering around a conflicted Bryan. Will he continue to embrace the heel persona? Will we see a return of the “Yes” movement? Will we get a hybrid of the two? It should be interesting to see and I expect a very entertaining match.
The Predictor Predicts: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt retains the WWE Universal Championship
Topline Thoughts: As you may have seen in my NXT Takeover preview, I predict Dunne to get the shot here and then I believe that this will be the match everyone’s talking about on Monday. Both have limitless talent and I think we’ll get some exciting near falls, with Dunne coming ever so close before ultimately falling.
Topline Thoughts: This is the match that is selling the show for me – seeing Lynch and Baszler in the ring together. And I’ve loved the build. The promos have been great and while they’ve teased interaction, it’s been very limited, with Bayley doing most of the work. I’m sure we’ll get more of Lynch and Baszler here, but they’ll want to be careful as this is a big program to build to down the road, so they won’t want to give away too much. I see Shayna getting the win here, with Bayley likely taking the fall.
The Predictor Predicts: Shayna Baszler over Becky Lynch and Bayley
Topline Thoughts: The interesting thing here is that up until recently, the Viking Raiders were very much a part of NXT, so the logic behind the brand supremacy battle falls a bit flat here. But, we’ve seen them and the Undisputed Era deliver before, and we know that the New Day can show up in a big spot. So, this will be entertaining and I don’t see a scenario where the Viking Raiders don’t come out on top.
The Predictor Predicts: The Viking Raiders over The New Day and The Undisputed Era
Topline Thoughts: On paper, this looks like a classic and if everyone comes ready to perform, it will be. Remember – only a few short years ago, Styles and Nakamura main evented the Tokyo Dome. If “that” Nakamura and Styles show up, this will be great, and adding Strong to the mix could make this the sleeper match of the night. This is a “pick-em” for me, but seeing as though I’ve given NXT and Raw wins, along with the fact that they’ve just debuted a new IC title belt (which is very nice, by the way – though, I’m partial to the classic), I’m going with Nakamura here.
The Predictor Predicts: Shinsuke Nakamura over AJ Styles and Roderick Strong
Topline Thoughts: It’s interesting to me that we don’t know who makes up Team NXT as of yet. I’m really hoping this isn’t part of the plan to drop a surprise wrestling appearance by either Triple H or Shawn Michaels. I don’t think it is, as that’s not what NXT is about – but the thought did cross my mind. In any case, expect a lot of high spots here and unfortunately, I think a lot of the winners here will be determined in the board room. Their best brand is NXT, so it would be great if they put them over in a big way and make that statement. But, I can’t shake the feeling that FOX isn’t going to want to play second fiddle to the other brands. And, with Roman Reigns heading up the blue brand and the continued desire to make him the top guy, I’m begrudgingly giving Team Smackdown the nod here.
Topline Thoughts: The members of Team NXT were listed on Wikipedia; however, on WWE.com, it still lists the team as TBD, so this may change. I will say this – if Toni Storm has been involved in some of these massive brawls and it’s fallen under the radar, that’s a miss. She has too much talent not to have some kind of a stand out moment. Beyond that, the NXT Women’s division is the strongest it’s been in some time and I think this match is going to be used to illustrate that point, especially since each member of the other teams can either absorb a loss, or have been losing already where it doesn’t make a difference one way or the other.
The Predictor Predicts: Team NXT over Team Raw and Team Smackdown
