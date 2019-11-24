“THE PREDICTOR” PREDICTS: WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2019

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

The Survivor Series always conjures up good memories of Thanksgiving night and those years where the holiday was synonymous with great nights of wrestling, classic matches and important feuds being settled. Those days are gone and now we’re in this era of different brands coming together to see which show is the most dominant. It’s not the most compelling storyline, but this year, with the addition of the NXT crew, I’m looking forward to this show more than I have in years past. Let’s run down the card!

No Holds Barred/WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio

Topline Thoughts: In lieu of a challenger that measures up to Lesnar physically, I like how they’ve built this. I don’t think there’s a reason to believe that Mysterio will win the title, but with the “no holds barred” stipulation, along with Rey’s motivation to stand up to Lesnar for his son, we can suspend logic just a bit and think “what if?” I will say that I don’t think this will be the usual quick Lesnar win. I expect Rey to look strong and have Brock on the ropes several times before he eventually gives out.

The Predictor Predicts: Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Championship





WWE Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defends the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan

Topline Thoughts: This is another match where I feel like the outcome is a foregone conclusion. It’s too early to take the title off of Wyatt and the real story is centering around a conflicted Bryan. Will he continue to embrace the heel persona? Will we see a return of the “Yes” movement? Will we get a hybrid of the two? It should be interesting to see and I expect a very entertaining match.

The Predictor Predicts: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt retains the WWE Universal Championship





NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole defends the NXT Championship against either Pete Dunne, Damian Priest or Killian Dain

Topline Thoughts: As you may have seen in my NXT Takeover preview, I predict Dunne to get the shot here and then I believe that this will be the match everyone’s talking about on Monday. Both have limitless talent and I think we’ll get some exciting near falls, with Dunne coming ever so close before ultimately falling.

The Predictor Predicts: Adam Cole retains the NXT Championship











Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Champion) meets Bayley (SmackDown Women’s Champion) meets Shayna Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion)

Topline Thoughts: This is the match that is selling the show for me – seeing Lynch and Baszler in the ring together. And I’ve loved the build. The promos have been great and while they’ve teased interaction, it’s been very limited, with Bayley doing most of the work. I’m sure we’ll get more of Lynch and Baszler here, but they’ll want to be careful as this is a big program to build to down the road, so they won’t want to give away too much. I see Shayna getting the win here, with Bayley likely taking the fall.

The Predictor Predicts: Shayna Baszler over Becky Lynch and Bayley





Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (Raw Tag Team Champions) meet The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) and The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) (NXT Tag Team Champions)

Topline Thoughts: The interesting thing here is that up until recently, the Viking Raiders were very much a part of NXT, so the logic behind the brand supremacy battle falls a bit flat here. But, we’ve seen them and the Undisputed Era deliver before, and we know that the New Day can show up in a big spot. So, this will be entertaining and I don’t see a scenario where the Viking Raiders don’t come out on top.

The Predictor Predicts: The Viking Raiders over The New Day and The Undisputed Era





Triple Threat Match: AJ Styles (WWE United States Champion) meets Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Intercontinental Champion) and Roderick Strong (NXT North American Champion)

Topline Thoughts: On paper, this looks like a classic and if everyone comes ready to perform, it will be. Remember – only a few short years ago, Styles and Nakamura main evented the Tokyo Dome. If “that” Nakamura and Styles show up, this will be great, and adding Strong to the mix could make this the sleeper match of the night. This is a “pick-em” for me, but seeing as though I’ve given NXT and Raw wins, along with the fact that they’ve just debuted a new IC title belt (which is very nice, by the way – though, I’m partial to the classic), I’m going with Nakamura here.

The Predictor Predicts: Shinsuke Nakamura over AJ Styles and Roderick Strong





Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) meets Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) and Team NXT (TBA)

Topline Thoughts: It’s interesting to me that we don’t know who makes up Team NXT as of yet. I’m really hoping this isn’t part of the plan to drop a surprise wrestling appearance by either Triple H or Shawn Michaels. I don’t think it is, as that’s not what NXT is about – but the thought did cross my mind. In any case, expect a lot of high spots here and unfortunately, I think a lot of the winners here will be determined in the board room. Their best brand is NXT, so it would be great if they put them over in a big way and make that statement. But, I can’t shake the feeling that FOX isn’t going to want to play second fiddle to the other brands. And, with Roman Reigns heading up the blue brand and the continued desire to make him the top guy, I’m begrudgingly giving Team Smackdown the nod here.

The Predictor Predicts: Team Smackdown over Team Raw and Team NXT











Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan) meets Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross) and Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Toni Storm)

Topline Thoughts: The members of Team NXT were listed on Wikipedia; however, on WWE.com, it still lists the team as TBD, so this may change. I will say this – if Toni Storm has been involved in some of these massive brawls and it’s fallen under the radar, that’s a miss. She has too much talent not to have some kind of a stand out moment. Beyond that, the NXT Women’s division is the strongest it’s been in some time and I think this match is going to be used to illustrate that point, especially since each member of the other teams can either absorb a loss, or have been losing already where it doesn’t make a difference one way or the other.

The Predictor Predicts: Team NXT over Team Raw and Team Smackdown