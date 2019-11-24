NXT Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush vs. Akira Taue (RAW), and Kalisto (SMACKDOWN). RUSH PINNED KALISTO to retain the title … The New Day (SMACKDOWN), vs. Undisputed Era (‘O’Reilly & Fish) NXT, vs. The Viking Raiders (RAW). THE VIKING RAIDERS WON WHEN IVAR PINNED O’REILLY … IN A TRADITIONAL ELIMINATION MATCH — Team RAW (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kari Sane, Sarah Logan) vs Team Smackdown (Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Sasha Banks, Carmella) vs. Team NXT Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Tony Storm). TEAM NXT WON when Rhea Ripley pinned Sasha Banks … Shinsuke Nakamura (SMACKDOWN) vs. AJ Styles (RAW), vs. Roderick Strong (NXT). Strong pinned Nakamura after an AJ Phenominal Forearm … NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne. Cole retained the belt pinning Dunne … Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt pinned Daniel Bryan … Team Raw (Rollins, Owens, Orton, Ricochet, McIntyre) vs Smackdown (Reigns, Corbin, Strowman, Ali, Shorty G) vs NXT Ciampa, Lee, Walter, Riddle, Priest). TEAM SMACKDOWN won with Reigns pinned Lee … In a No Holds Barred match Universal Champion Brock Lesnar beat Rey Mysterio (even though Rey had help from his son Dominic)…RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION Becky Lynch, vs SMACKDOWN, Bayley, vs NXT Shayna Baszler. BASLER won when BAYLEY tapped out!