“THE PREDICTOR” PREDICTS: NXT TAKEOVER: WAR GAMES 2019

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

With approximately 15 hours of wrestling on each week, surely we can’t fit any more shows right? Not quite – as this week, in particular, we have not one, but two weekend events, in addition to the weekly offerings. We start with a show that has become a yearly tradition in its own right – NXT Takeover: War Games. It’s kind of an interesting show in that many of these same performers will be joining forces the next night to represent the NXT brand at the annual Survivor Series show (but more on that later). And, I feel like the build to the War Games matches themselves have been a bit rushed. Nevertheless, I think there are solid stories in place, as is custom with the NXT brand and we should be in for another memorable night. Let’s run down the card!

War Games Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and TBD

Topline Thoughts: I believe this is the third year in a row where the Undisputed Era has been in this match, so there’s no doubt that they’ll deliver. More important, I love that they’ve used the build to this match to try to elevate some of the talent, namely Lee and Dijakovic. Both have tremendous upside, but weren’t utilized as much until now. I expect strong outings for both and I see Cole taking the fall here to set up whoever his next challenger will be. It would seem that this would be Ciampa, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see another challenger step in for a bit before we get to Ciampa, possibly whoever is named as the mystery partner.

The Predictor Predicts: Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and TBD defeat The Undisputed Era





War Games Match: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim meet Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray

Topline Thoughts: It’s funny – just when you think the women’s division is depleted, they stack it up again with great talent. I’m a fan of just about everyone in this match. And, one of the more refreshing adds has been Kay Lee Ray. I really didn’t “get” her character when she was feuding with Toni Storm in NXT UK, but over the past several weeks, I finally got it and I’m hooked. The challenge here will be to ensure that no one is overshadowed, but I am confident that this won’t be the case. I expect the heel team to go over here, especially as Bayszler is in a high profile match Sunday night against Becky Lynch and Bayley, which, for me, is the most highly anticipated match on that show.

The Predictor Predicts: Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray defeat Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim





Singles Match: Matt Riddle meets Finn Balor

Topline Thoughts: If anyone ever needed a heel turn, it was Finn Balor. And he has stepped up and delivered since. There’s no doubt in my mind that he goes over here and Riddle is the perfect opponent, as he can absorb a loss. In fact, as I believe the plan is to pair Balor with Johnny Gargano, I wouldn’t be surprised if this match is structured in a way where we get more out of this program. In any case, the contrast of styles promises to give us one of the best matches of the night.

The Predictor Predicts: Finn Balor defeats Matt Riddle





Triple Threat Match: Pete Dunne meets Killian Dain and Damian Priest

The winner will challenge for the NXT Championship the next night at Survivor Series

Topline Thoughts: What a great hook. This was originally planned for NXT TV, but I think these three have the talent for a high-level Takeover match. Priest has been very impressive since being repackaged and I don’t they’ve figured out what they have with Killian Dain yet. All three will have strong outings, but I see Dunne getting the nod here to get the shot against Cole.

The Predictor Predicts: Pete Dunne defeats Killian Dain and Damian Priest