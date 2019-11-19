The Raw Score

Hosted by your writing team of: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon, Candy and LeeAnne Moore

“It’s not so much what we have in life that matters… It’s what we do with what we have”–Fred Rogers

After a week of “Vacation”, your dream team of scribes is back. Jay spent the last 10 days or so moving into his new little home. Now, let’s see what WWE has to offer as the lead in to Survivor Series…

Welcome to Bean Town (Boston). Becky Lynch stormed out to the ring and she is not a happy camper. She makes it clear to Shayna and Bayley that she is not a hard woman to find. She calls out both champions to come face her. Instead, we get (sigh) The Iconics. Yep, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are back to annoy the daylights out of us. The Aussies were whining that they were left off Team Raw for Survivor Series. Becky gets fed up with their whining and said she was supposed to team with Charlotte Flair against Peyton and Billie but she was ready to fight, right now.

CHarlotte Flair came from the back to join the party. Flair mentions being the captain of the Raw Women’s team and she’d like a bit of a warm up, as well. She straight up asks Becky “Shall We?”. Before they can start kicking backside, Samoa Joe makes an appearance on the stage. Raw then decided to cut to commerical.

So, Joe has joined the announce team for some odd reason as we see…

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs The Iconics

The FInish:

This massacre didn’t take long. Charlotte trapped Billie in the Figure Eight and Peyton was sent flying with a BeckSploder. Billie tapped out.

Your Winners (by Submission): Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Raw Score: 75 out of a possible 100

After the match, Shayna and her cohorts from NXT come out and attack the Iconics. Becky and Charlotte try to make the save but get annihilated. Becky takes a bad shot to the leg. It turns really ugly and the local cops are called in. We cut to commercial as order is restored…more or less.

Charly is up for the first invterview of the night. It is a talk with the former Major Brothers/Edgeheads, Zack Ryder adn Curt Hawkins. Rhey talk about winning a shot at the tag belts during the European tour. They planned on tkaing that shot a little later on. Suddenly, the Authors of Pain FINALLY made the Raw Return and beat the stuffing out of the former champions. Something was said after the beating but we didn’t quite catch what was said.

The O.C. came to the ring, en masse. A.J. Styles started this segment by talking about how he would love to defend the U.S. title against Umberto Carrillo but the upstart disrespected him, last week. Luke Gallows was in complete agreement. Luke explained when your insult one of us, you insult all of us. Karl Anderson stepped up and stated he wanted to exact revenge on the rude Carrillo. He didn’t have to ask twice…

Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows and A.J. Styles) vs Umberto Carrillo

The Finish:

Styles and Gallows, of course, get involved in this one. Styles got on the apron to distract as Luke dropped Umberto across the top rope. Karl went for an Inside Cradle but the ref pushed them over and Umberto got the win. Huh?

Your Winner: Umberto Carrillo

Raw Score: 66

Charly is back and this time she is talking with Seth Rollins. He has put up his captaincy in Team Raw against the challenge of Andrade. He explained as a leader you have to make a stand. He has never backed down during his seven years in WWE and wasn’t about to start now. He did a modified Foley Pop as he praised the local Boston teams and said the local knew all about winners…and he was one too. He will…wait for it…Burn it Down.

Charly comes back and says there is something breaking, right now, and none of us will believe it.

Lana comes out with Bobby Lashley. She bad mouths the locals to draw the cheapest of cheap heat. She is extremely happy because she has filed for divorce and palns to spend the rest of her life with Lashley. (Like anyone cares, at this point).

Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) vs No Way Jose

The Finish:

Can we say Squash? Lashley beats up on Jose and throws him, face first, into the canvas. Lashley then does his best Hercules Hernandez imitation (bonus points if you know that reference) and applies the Full Nelson. Jose just passes out, cold. Yawn.

Your Winner (by Submission): Bobby Lashley

Raw Score: 40

Bobby and Lana play smoochie face to send us to a much needed commercial break.

Zelina Vega does a quick promo to push her charge, Andrade. That led us to…

Andrade (w/Zelina) vs Seth Rollins

Winner to be on Team Raw

The FInish:

Finally, a decent match. This one bridged a full commercial break. Seth barely avoided the double stomp. He hit hte Enziguri and Falcon Arrow. Seth then headed up top when the Lucha House Party came out and attacked Seth. What the heck? The ref called for the bell.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 84 (points dropped for the lousy ending)

Gran Metallik, Lince Dorado and Kalisto, representing Smackdown, then proceed to set their sights on Andrade. Seth returns to make the save. Seth and Andrade then have serious words.

We learned that Ryder and Hawkins are no longer cleared to compete, thanks to the attack by the Authors of Pain. Guess the tag title match is on hold.

Buddy Murphy comes to Aleister Black’s door to pick a fight. He knocks on the door but there is not an immediate answer. Buddy grumbles that Black must be all talk and leaves. A few seconds later, Black opens the door but doesn’t see anyone there. That was just bizarre.

Triple H and his motorcade arrive, backstage. He tells everyone to wait for him.

We get a review of the shocking (more or less) return of C.M. Punk to WWE Backstage. Not sure what Punk’s up to but it was nice to see him.

Akira Tozawa cut a quick promo on Buddy Murphy before their match.

Akira Tozawa vs Buddy Murphy

The Finish:

Akira stumbles as he goes up on the turnbuckles. He recovered and nailed akick and Back Senton, as Murphy was trapped in the ropes. 1-2-kick out. Murphy then came out of nowhere with Murphy’s Law to end this one.

Your Winner: Buddy Murphy

Raw Score: 80

Erick Rowan cut a strange promo.

Buddy Murphy stops at Aleister Black’s door, again. This time, Black comes out. They had a staredown but nothing becomes of it.

Alex Malcolm vs Erick Rowan

The FInish:

ANother super quick Squash for the BIg Redwood. The Sigh Brothers and R-Truth interripted this match for the whole 24/7 title thing. Rowan wouldnot have his time denied and took out both Singhs with a Double Clothesline. Rowan then used a Gorilla Press Slam to send Alex into the SInghs. He hit the Running Crossbody onto all three men. He then took out Malcolm with his Claw Slam (I’m a Texan and loyal Von Erich fan and refuse to call it the Iron Claw. Smile.)

Your Winner: Erick Rowan

Raw Score: 55

Randy Orton is interviewed, next. He was asked if he could partner with people that he doesn’t like or those who don’t like him. He mentioned his 18 year career and teaming with numerous people that he didn’t get along with. He then throws out a challenge to Erik and Ivar, the Viking Raiders. Orton said he will be in the ring with his mystery partner to tak on the tag champs, a little late on.

Kevin Owens vs Drew McIntyre

The FInish:

Triple H has the Forgotten Sons, Domink Dijakovic (let him got back to being called Dominick Dijak, please) and Damien Priest at his side to watch this one. The match just kind of stopped as HHH cut an extended promo about Owens past (and possible future). The Undisputed Era guys joined their companions from the yellow and black brand. That brought out the Raw locker room and the fight was on.

Your Winner: Match Thrown Out (I guess)

Raw Score: N/A

During the fight, Adam Cole and his forces attack Kevin Owens. That brings out the O.C. like the 7th Calvary to make the save. We go to break.

Charly announces that Umberto will get his chance against A.J. Styles, next week, for the United States title. Umberto is both excited and humbled at the possible chance to become a champion. Charly then sends it to PaulHeyman for a special announcement.

Heyman runs down the history of the Rey Mysterio vs Brock Lesnar feud. Paul realizes that is a lot more dangerous than some might think. He asks that the WWE title match, at Survivor Series, be changed to a No Hold Barred/No Disqualification Match. He said this one would become a classic in the archives.

Cut to Rey Mysterio. He praises Umberto for becoming so successful and wishes him well. Rey then turns to talk with Brock. He said Lesnar made a huge mistake when his puthis hands on his “Familia” (family). Rey eagerly accepts the No Holds Barred stipulation. Rey hinted he would bring his aluminum baseball bat (his “littel friend”) with him on Sunday. This wasn’t just for the WWE title, it was for his son, Dominick.

Asuka (w/Kairi Sane) vs Natalya

The FInish:

The fight spilled out tothe floor and Nattie seemed to be in complete control. She threw Asuka intothe ring barricade and then back intothe ring. Asuka was playing a bit of possum and caught Natalya with a vicious Round Kick as the thrid generatoin star got back in the ring.

Your Winner: Asuka

Raw Score: 75

Erik and IVar (The VIking Raiders) vs Randy Orton and….Ricochet!

Raw Tag Team Title Match

The FInish:

Thia was really a decent match with both teams getting their chance to shine. Orton seemed poised to take the titles with an RKO when…Smackdown’s forces came out to ruin this great match. This stinks like week old garbage.

Your WInners: No Contest

Raw Score: 30

The gang fight gets deeper as NXT jumps int he middle of the mix. HHH makes comments about his group will dominate on Sunday. Yadda Yada. The fight goes on until we fade to black. A really pitiful way to end this week’s show.

