WWE held a meeting with talent today prior to RAW and told them the delay from Saudi Arabia was due to mechanical failure and that they planned to continue their relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Talent had been stuck in Saudi Arabia and many of them relayed their fear for their lives to family and friends. Rumors started to spread that the 24 hour delay was due to an argument Vince McMahon had with Saudi officials about a payment that was late, and that McMahon had cut the feed of the show to the Saudi region. The rumors said that in retaliation, the Saudi officials caused the plane to be delayed knowing that would cause issues with talent appearing back in the United States in time for Smackdown.

Some talent felt abandoned because McMahon and his staff left the country on the WWE private jet and Brock Lesnar left on his private jet so both could be in the USA in time for Smackdown.

The meeting today did little to satisfy some of the talent, we’ve been told, but the reality is as long as they are under contract they have little input in decisions the company makes about who they will partner with and where shows take place.