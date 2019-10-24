TORONTO | LONDON – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today that its flagship weekly two-hour program IMPACT! will move to Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. on Fight Network UK, available on Sky Channel 192 and Freesat Channel 161, beginning on Oct. 30.

In addition to the broadcast premiere Wednesdays on Fight Network UK, which takes over Showcase TV every night at 9:00 p.m., IMPACT! will continue to air across the U.K. on 5STAR on Friday nights.

The first episode in the new time slot will feature the aftermath of IMPACT’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory 2019 (BFG), kicking off the new era with a World Title Cage Match as Champion Brian Cage faces ruthless rival Sami Callihan in a rematch of their high-octane BFG headlining bout.

In more fallout from Bound For Glory, the star-studded episode includes UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock addressing his future and wrestling legend Rob Van Dam explaining his heinous his actions at BFG after turning on his tag team partner Rhino. Plus, Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie continues her record-breaking reign, leading Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne in a 6-woman tag team match against Rosemary, Jordynne Grace and Alexia Nicole. Newly crowned X-Division Champion Ace Austin faces off with BFG Gauntlet winner Eddie Edwards in a non-title Street Fight, while Josh Alexander, one half of the World Tag Team Champions The North, kicks off the AXS TV era as he takes on Japanese strong style legend Naomichi Marufuji.

IMPACT Wrestling is renowned for its world-class roster of athletes, led by IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, third-generation superstar Tessa Blanchard, high-flying X-Division stars such as Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, plus the Knockouts, including Champion Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and others.

IMPACT Wrestling content is also available in the U.K. on IMPACT Plus, the multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories.

Since its inception in 2002 IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa, and MVStv in Mexico. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

For more information visit www.impactwrestling.com.

About Fight Network

Fight Network (www.fightnetwork.com) is the world’s premier combat sports network dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, including fights, fighters, fight news and fight lifestyle. The channel is available on over eight of the top 20 video providers in the U.S., all major carriers in Canada, Roku and Apple TV devices across North America and over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fight Network is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., a leading global sports media company. Fight Network also operates Dare to Defend, a non-profit organization aimed at addressing the issue of domestic violence and gender inequality, empowering women in the process.