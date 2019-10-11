TORONTO – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today that its flagship weekly two-hour program IMPACT! will move to Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fight Network in Canada and on its international feed, including Portugal and Greece, starting on Oct. 22.

IMPACT! will also air on GameTV in Canada on Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The first episode in the new time slot will feature a special entitled THIS IS IMPACT!, which will include non-televised matches from BOUND FOR GLORY, the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, plus profiles on IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars.

IMPACT Wrestling is renowned for its world-class roster of athletes, led by IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, third-generation superstar Tessa Blanchard, high-flying X-Division stars such as Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, plus the Knockouts, including Champion Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and others.

Since its inception in 2002 IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.fightnetwork.com.

For More Information Contact:

Ariel Shnerer

Sr. Director, Programming, Global Distribution & Communications

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

ashnerer@anthemse.com

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa, and MVStv in Mexico. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

For more information visit www.impactwrestling.com.

About Fight Network

Fight Network (www.fightnetwork.com) is the world’s premier combat sports network dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, including fights, fighters, fight news and fight lifestyle. The channel is available on over eight of the top 20 video providers in the U.S., all major carriers in Canada, Roku and Apple TV devices across North America and over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fight Network is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., a leading global sports media company. Fight Network also operates Dare to Defend, a non-profit organization aimed at addressing the issue of domestic violence and gender inequality, empowering women in the process.