WWE NXT Recap

From: Orlando Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date: October 9th, 2019

The show began this week with just a highlight video recapping last week’s show.

Mauro Ranallo welcomed us to the show and we go right to the ring for our Cruiserweight Championship match. Commentators Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix chimed from camera.

Match 1: Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak defends against Lio Rush.

Rush took over the early offense after he ducked a dropkick from Gulak. Rush took control nailing a Spanish Fly. Rush held the upperhand until Gulak reversed a cross-body attempt into a slam followed by a splash in the corner that resulted in a two-count. Gulak kept offensive control even getting another two-count after hitting a La Magistral.

Rush fought back and the two brawled until Rush fought him to the top rope, then to the apron. Gulak was able to fight back and drop-kicked Rush into some production guys at ringside as the show went to commercial.

During the break, the action continued with Gulak keeping the pressure on. Rush did try to fight back with some “Yes” kicks but the last kick was caught. Rush then ate an inside out clothesline for a two-count. Rush came back eith a cover of his own for a two-count. Gulak came right back and caught Rush then locked him in the Gu-lock for an attempted submission. Rush was able to escape and get a two-count of his own. Rush locked in the Guillotine but Gulak escaped and hit a “Cyclone Crash.” Rush kicked out at two.

Gulak brought Rush to the top rope where Rush was able to gain the offensive advantage. He was able to fight off Gulak several times before landing a high fly flow and a seated springboard stunner. Rush went back to the top and landed the Final Hour for the win.

Winner: Lio Rush is the new Cruiserweight Championship

As Ranallo and McGuinness the match and Rush’s win, NXT General Manager, William Regal was there to present Rush with the belt. Gulak staged a minor wresting the belt away from Regal before ultimately giving it to Rush himself. Gulak left Rush to celebrate in the ring.

We go backstage to see the participants in our main event warming up, Kushida with Breezango and Walter with the Imperium stable. Phoenix reported that the match tonight would not be for Walter’s NXT United Kingdom Championship. Ranallo threw it to the production with a video recap of Finn Balor’s return to NXT. The show heads to commercial.

We return to another video. This time its mini-diary chronicling Tegan Knox’s injury and rehab. It is announced that she will make her in-ring return next week.

We return to the arena for the entrances for the next match.

Match 2: Aliyah (with Vanessa Borne) vs. Rhea Ripley

Aliyah was able to keep Ripley at bay early by staying in the ropes. Ripley answered with some ripcord lariats. She followed up with a Cloverleaf. Ripley was able to swing Aliyah then nail her with the flapjack for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Ripley grabbed a mic and called NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler, the most women’s champion with NXT. Ripley noted that she pinned or submitted everyone in the division, except her. (Ripley was disqualified to lose her match with Baszler). She then told Baszler she is coming after her before dropping the mic.

The announce team announced there was a WWE press conference coming up in Las Vegas this Friday that will that will feature a “big” announcement. On hand will be WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez, former heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, and WWE personalities, Triple H and Braun Strowman. The event will be broadcast live on WWE Network.

McGuinness hyped the Wallter, Kushida main event as the show goes to break.

We come back as Breezeango makes its entrance with a couple of girls out with them. The next team out was supposed to be Ever Rise but Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons dragged Ever Rise to the stage. They were knocked out. The Forgotten Sons ran to the ring to take the place of Ever Rise.

Match 3: Breezango- Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Forgotten Sons- Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake (with Jaxson Ryker)

The Sons dominated the action. Breeze was able to get in a few offensive moves before being thrown to the outside where Ryker ran him into the ring post. Breeze performed a dive on Ryker but was left all alone for the remainder of the match. The Sons hit their version of the stomp finisher for the win.

Winner: Forgotten Sons

After the match, we were shown a video featuring Keith Lee before the show heads to commercial/

We return to see Boa make his entrance. His opponent, Cameron Grimes makes his entrance. Ranallo remarks that Grimes is known for winning his matches quickly.

Match 4: Boa vs. Cameron Grimes.

Grimes hit Boa with a standing stomp for the win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

After the match, Killian Dain ran to the ring and Grimes ran out. It was clear Grimes wanted no part of Dain. Dain looked lost in the ring for a split second then decided to take out his frustration on Boa. He nailed a corner splash on a still woozy Boa then followed with a couple of Vader bombs. He finished off the segment by slamming Boa chest-first on the announce table.

A video clip of Damien Priest was played. He explained why he attacked Pete Dunne. The show goes to break.

We come back to find NXT North American Champion, Roderick Strong was getting hyped up by the other members of the Undisputed Era. He then made his entrance for the next match. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott made his entrance.

Match 5: NXT North American Champion, Roderick Strong vs. Isaiah Scott in a non-title match.

This match was definitely a WWE coming out party for Scott. He got a good amount of offense during the match and the crowd was into him.

The match did not start well for Scott, they started out with some chain wrestling that Strong dominated. He trash-talked Scott saying it was “his house.” That served to fire up Scott. He hit Strong with a jumping Sobat for a near-fall then followed up with a slingshot splash for another two count. Strong recovered and got back in the match. The two traded offense back and forth.

The two men continued to trade shots until Scott went for pay dirt that Strong reversed into a back breaker. That was the theme of the next series of moves. Every time Scott tried something, it seemed that Strong would snuff it out with a back breaker.

Scott made his comeback by nailing Strong with shots. Scott nailed a diving rising uppercut in this sequence that brought out the rest of the Undisputed Era to ringside. Scott dominated the offense here until the Era distracted Scott just enough to allow Strong to hit the End of Heartache followed by Stronghold for the submission win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

After the match, the Undisputed Era hit the ring to celebrate with Strong. NXT Champion, Adam Cole grabbed a mic and praised Scott saying he was really good but not quite good enough. He said people may dream but no one is as good as the Undisputed Era. Velveteen Dream interrupted Cole from the balcony stage above the announce desk and said he thought he heard his name.

Dream directed his comments to Strong and said he was going to show him his reality. He flashed a picture of Strong posing naked on a couch with the North American belt covering his privates. Dream said that in two weeks, he would strip Strong of the title and prove that he doesn’t “measure up.” The picture of Strong was replaced by a second picture with an smaller symbol covering Strong’s privates. The implication of course being that Strong is less than adequate.

This fired up Strong who was being restrained by the rest of the Era until Tommaso Ciampa came to the ring with a crutch and a chair forcing the Era to retreat to ringside. Ciampa unfolded the chair and sat down and directed his comments to Cole and the title belt specifically saying, “Goldy (the belt), Daddy’s Home.”

The commentary team discussed the just concluded happenings in the ring before throwing it to a Walter and Kushida video to prepare us for main event. The show broke for commercial.

Back from break, we see Cathy Kelley looking for an interview with Tommaso Ciampa when Angel Garza walks up and tries to hit on her. She tries to blow him off saying she is trying to find Ciampa when Ciampa walks up. Garza continues to interrupt the interview directing comments to Ciampa in Spanish until Ciampa knocks him out. When Kelley wonders what he said, Ciampa says he has no idea.

Back in the arena, ring entrances for our next match take place

Match 6: Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair

Belair was able to dominate with her power early until Kai started to fight on the strength of her kicks. Kai took Belair down with a PK and a stomp then followed that up with a PK from the apron for a two-count. Belair recovered and the two ladies traded offense until Belair nailed a Tilt-a-whirl gutbuster to take the show to commercial.

We return to see Kai fighting back and started scoring some impressive kicks. Kai hit Belair with a dropkick after a jog around the ring. Kai then draped Belair across the apron and nailed a bicycle kick from ringside. Kai followed that up with a Helluva kick for a two count. Kai attempted a pin a short time later after a meteora.

Belair recovered and took over the action after a Glam Slam. Kai was able to counter some Belair offense into roll ups but couldn’t hold her down for the three count. Kai was able to come back and nail Belair with a front kick but dodged a second kick and countered with a back breaker leading to the Sitout Burning Hammer for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

After the match, Belair grabbed a mic and said that she heard Rhea Ripley from earlier but that the road to the NXT Women’s Championship is going through Belair. She also made it clear she is gunning for another shot at Baszler.

We see a video of Dominik Dijakovic addressing his recent series of matches with Keith Lee and the upcoming third installment next week.

A Finn Balor video aired next chronicling his time on the main roster and preparing us for his upcoming NXT in-ring return.

Walter versus Kushida is happening after the commercial break.

Before the main event a Pete Dunne video airs in response to the one from Damien Priest earlier. Dunne versus Priest happens next week.

New Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush was shown celebrating backstage with his friends.

In the arena, ring entrances for our main event take place.

Match 7: NXT UK Champion, Walter vs. Kushida in a non-title match.

From the beginning, the size difference was apparent as Walter used his size and strength to dominate early. Kushida was able to get Walter on the mat with leg take down. He snuck in a chop for good measure as the show went to a commercial break.

Back from break, Kushida kept Walter on the mat. He went to the top rope but stumbled off allowing Walter to seize back momentum. Walter controlled the action for the next several minutes until Kushida was able to slip a suplex and counter into a DDT. Kushida took control until Walter stomped Kushida like a bug. The two men then took the fight to the apron. Kushida avoided Walter on the apron causing the big man to crash into the ring post. He then nailed Walter with a DDT that went from the apron to the floor.

Both men beat the referee’s count back inside the ring and traded holds and counter-holds for the next few minutes. The two men took the action to the top rope. They brawled back and forth until Kushida was able to hit a Fighting Spirit. Kushida locked Walter into a hoverboard lock into a Spanish Fly chicken wing submission but Walter was able to make the bottom rope and force the break.

Kushida tried to wear down Walter with kicks and chops but Walter regained control with a shotgun dropkick. Walter followed that up with a power bomb and went for the pin but Kushida kicked out at two. Walter was too powerful and was able to pin Kushida with a ripcord lariat for the win.

Winner: Walter

Walter raised his championship high then left the ring to go the stage where his Imperium stablemates had gathered. The commentary team went over the announced matches for next week but there is word that Cathy Kelly has “breaking news” involving next week. Kelley announced Ciampa versus Gaeza for next week and Velveteen Dream versus Roderick Strong in two weeks. Mauro Ranallo came back on and closed this week’s show.