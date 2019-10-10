https://youtu.be/PKQAc7WZVLI

Steven Goforth can’t hold back his emotions in this episode! He swings his chair and talks about several topics that include:

…The debut of AEW on TNT…Fans who are too critical….The return of Jake Hager (f.k.a. Jack Swagger)…The debut of Smackdown on Fox…his extremely passionate feelings about the squash match on Kofi…Hell in a Cell….heated words about how Sasha is being used….the ending to HIAC…What’s next for AEW and WWE…and much more!

