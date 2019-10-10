>

HERE IS THE LATEST EPISODE OF “CHAIR SHOTS TO THE CRANIUM”

Posted October 10th, 2019 by 1Wrestling News Team

https://youtu.be/PKQAc7WZVLI
Steven Goforth can’t hold back his emotions in this episode! He swings his chair and talks about several topics that include:

…The debut of AEW on TNT…Fans who are too critical….The return of Jake Hager (f.k.a. Jack Swagger)…The debut of Smackdown on Fox…his extremely passionate feelings about the squash match on Kofi…Hell in a Cell….heated words about how Sasha is being used….the ending to HIAC…What’s next for AEW and WWE…and much more!

Steven Goforth

