In one of the most brutal HELL IN A CELL matches I have ever seen, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch beat Sasha Banks by submission … Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan beat Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in a “Tornado” tag team match. … Randy Orton pinned Ali … Women’s tag team champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross lost to the Kabuki Warriors when Asuka spit green mist in the face of Cross anpinned her to win the tag team belts … The Viking Raiders & Braun Strowman won by disqualification over AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson … Chad Gable pinned “King” Corbin … Charlotte Flair beat Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley via submission to win her 10th Women’s title … In A Hell In A Cell match Universal Champion Seth Rollins beat The Fiend by diqualification.