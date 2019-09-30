(September 30, 2019) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a multi-year partnership

with Hot Topic, the 700-store retail chain specializing in pop culture related apparel, accessories

and licensed merchandise.

Starting this Wednesday, October 2, Hot Topic stores across the U.S. and Canada will offer

customized T-shirts featuring The Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Hangman

Adam Page and Jungle Boy/Luchasaurus. Consumers can also purchase this first wave of T-shirts

online at www.hottopic.com. Hot Topic has had a relationship with The Elite brand for the past

three years, and is evolving the partnership to encompass all of AEW.

“It’s a pleasure to bring the relationship that The Elite has forged with Hot Topic over the past

several years to the AEW family,” said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer

at AEW. “This was one of the easiest decisions to make, and the timing also perfectly coincides

with our debut on TNT this Wednesday, October 2. I’m confident our partnership with Hot Topic

will grow even further and expand to new offerings and opportunities for wrestling fans across

the board.”

“Everyone at Hot Topic is ecstatic to partner with AEW, and we’re pumped to play a role in their

wrestling revolution, which is being led by our friends The Elite,” said Joe Enriquez, Senior Buyer

at Hot Topic.

