Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fan Fest returns Saturday Sept 21 to the Ramada Plaza Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) in Monroe, New Jersey from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Join us for an incredible and unforgettable day packed full of nostalgic wrestling meet and greets,photo opp and autograph sessions plus a large selection of the countries top wrestling memorabilia dealers.

This event will be hosted by Bill Apter who will be giving away prizes,Trivia interviews and other interactive activities

First time for LOTR we are offering the opportunity for deluxe photo opps with instant printing on site!

Advanced General Admission is available now for 20.00 (Autographs and Photos opps are additional after admission and nominally priced at just 10.00 and up). Remember this event is capacity controlled and could sell out at any time! Those with advanced purchase are guaranteed admission and meets. VERY LIMITED SUPERTICKETS REMAIN!

LOTR SUPERTICKET GUESTS

BUY ALL FOR 200.00 or INDIVIDUALLY

Sgt. Slaughter

Road Dog

Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Paul Orndorf

Rhino

Brian Blair

Jim Brunzell

Madusa

Psychosis

Juventud Guerrero

Super Crazy

Danny Davis

INDIVIDUAL VENDOR GUESTS

Bob Orton Jr, Butch Reed, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, David Sammartino, Bryan Clark fka Adam Bomb, Sarah Schreiber, The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, Killer Kross, Nigel McGuinness, Alicia Atout, Tim Horner, Rebel, Denny Brown, Bill Alfonso, Ice Train,Jenny Rose, Heidi Lee Morgan, D von Dudley,Tod Gordon,Rosa Mendes,Rene Michelle,Cpl Kirshner, Aldo Montoya (in Gimmick)

FOR FULL INFO AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS GO to WWW.LEGENDSOFTHERING.COM