PRE SHOW MATCH: AJ Styles retained his United States title against Cedric Alexander … MAIN WHOW: A “Glorious DDT” by Robert Roode saw Roode and Dolph Ziggler win the RAW tag team titles from Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman … In a very short match, Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley retained her title pinning Charlotte Flair after taking the bottom turnbuckle off, bashing the challenger’s head into it (the referee had no clue) and pin … The Revival beat the New Day (Xavier Woods & Big E) to win the Smackdown tag team titles. Woods submitted to a reverse figure four leglock … In the Smackdown Women’s tag team title match champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross retained their belts over Mandy Rose & Sonia Deville when Cross pinned Rose … With lots of interference from Sami Zayn, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz … In one of the wildest matches in WWE, Becky Lynch retained her Smackdown Woman’s title losing by disqualification to Sasha Banks after hitting the referee with a chair (by accident) …