Masters of Ring 1 Presents Inaugural MORE Women’s Championship

& First Time-Ever Matches In Kenansville, NC

September 11, 2019 – WILMINGTON, NC: Masters of Ring Entertainment (MORE Wrestling) comes to Kenansville, NC for the first time on September 21, 2019 at the Duplin County Events Center (195 Fairgrounds Dr, Kenansville, NC 28349).

Masters of Ring 1 features for the main event of the card, the inaugural MORE Women’s Championship match between Former WWE Star Melina Perez versus Lisa Marie Varon, formerly known as Victoria in the WWE. This is the second time Perez and Varon have ever fought.

Other matches will include current MORE Wrestling Champion James Storm, Impact Wrestling Champion Brian Cage, “Mr. No Days Off” Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young in the WWE), WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, AEW Star Shawn Spears, Former WWE Star Chavo Guerrero, Former Impact Wrestling Star Eli Drake, Former WWE Star TJ Perkins, Ken Anderson (formerly known as Mr. Kennedy in the WWE) Former ECW Champion Shane Douglas with Francine, Former ECW Star Stevie Richards, and more.

First time ever matches include: Billy Gunn vs Shawn Spears and Ken Anderson vs. Eli Drake.

Masters of Ring 1 is a special charity fundraiser show for Fishin’ With Special Friends. Fishin’ With Special Friends is a national non-profit organization based in Wilmington, NC that focuses on special fishing events for special needs kids, special needs adults and their families. For more information on Fishin’ With Special Friends visit FishinWithSpecialFriends.org.

Fans can attend live by visiting MastersOfRing1.com to purchase tickets in advance to save or at the door and meet and greet tickets can be purchased at https://www.showclix.com/event/masters-of-ring-1-meet-and-greet-schedule-ticketsyQJSOuD.

Meet and Greets: 4 PM - 6 PM

Live Pre-Show MORE Invitational Battle Royal featuring the pro wrestling stars of tomorrow, Presented By Next Day Access 6 PM

Live Pro Wrestling Show 7 PM – 9 PM

About Masters Of Ring Entertainment (MORE Wrestling):

Masters Of Ring Entertainment, LLC is a national organization focused on tradition, honor and community in pro wrestling through special events. Masters Of Ring Entertainment is based in Wilmington, NC. Masters Of Ring Entertainment produces special events all over the country while being committed to supporting the pro wrestling community and providing fans the best possible fan experience through our brands. Masters Of Ring Entertainment is committed to excellence by entertaining our audience while giving back and having fun!

Masters Of Ring Entertainment is a unique organization because we give every aspect of our company with a strong commitment to tradition, honor and community – both the pro wrestling community as well as ties back to non-profit causes.

Our brand advantage is appealing to pro wrestling fans of all ages, delivering high quality special pro wrestling events. Stay up-to-date on MORE Wrestling news and events by visiting MastersOfRingEntertainment.com, plus following them on Twitter, @MastersofRing1, Facebook, facebook.com/mastersofringentertainment and Instagram @MastersofRingEntertainment.

