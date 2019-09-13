OKLAHOMA – IMPACT Wrestling presents the next live monthly special free for IMPACT Plus subscribers this Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET, as Victory Road emanates from the Stride Bank Center in Enid, OK.

IMPACT Plus is IMPACT Wrestling’s multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories. IMPACT Plus subscriptions are also available on FITE.tv.

Victory Road will be available for purchase as an iPPV for non-subscribers on IMPACT Plus and FITE.tv.

The confirmed line-up for Victory Road this Saturday includes:

-Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar

-Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary – IMPACT Knockouts Championship

-The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs. Rich Swann & Fuego Del Sol

-TJP vs. Michael Elgin

-Sami Callihan vs. Hawk

-Eddie Edwards vs. Rohit Raju

-Kiera Hogan vs. Desiderata

IMPACT Plus is available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at plus.impactwrestling.com, FITE.tv, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. A premium subscription is priced at just US$7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial for new members. Annual subscriptions are also available for US$71.99.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and plus.impactwrestling.com.

