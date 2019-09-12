WWE Smackdown Live Recap

From: New York, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Air Date: September 10th, 2019

On tonight’s show, The Undertaker returns!!, There is a shakeup in the King of the Ring tournament and the final build for Clash of the Champions gets us ready for Sunday.

The show with the Undertaker making his entrance. Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves are manning the commentary table.

It seemed as though the Undertaker wanted to come out and bridge the gap between his era and the current era as it relates to Madison Square Garden. The Undertaker spoke about the Garden being his “home” for the last 30 years and he did not know how many more times he would get to come here so he wanted the fans to always remember something about the Garden.

Taker wanted us to remember the legends that had fought during his time. He said he will carry a piece of their souls with him. He said they will never be forgotten because their echos will be here for all time. He started to talk about current talent when Sami Zayne interrupted the Dead Man.

Zayne heaped praise on Taker saying he has the utmost respect for him. He mentioned that it has been his yard for the last 30 yrs. Zayne hinted that after 30 years, maybe enough is enough and Undertaker should not be opening Smackdown Live.

Zayne continued that the job of a legend is to pave the way for future stars such as Zayne himself. Zayne hinted that the fans today probably wanted to see him take Taker out but, out of respect, he would give him the opportunity to walk away. Taker started to walk out. Zayne began gloating causing Taker to turn around a deliver a choke slam before walking away to end the segment.

The King of the Ring semi-final match was supposed to be Elias against Chad Gable. It had been announced that Elias had not been medically cleared to compete. Chad Gable was called to Shane McMahon thinking he was getting a bye to the finals but Shane had other ideas. McMahon said Gable would have an opponent later tonight and it may even be someone who has already competed in the tournament. The Miz made his entrance for the opening match to close the segment.

After the break, Andrade and Zelina Vega make their entrance and Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura is at the commentary table.

Match 1: Andrade (with Zelina Vega) vs. The Miz

The action was pretty even early but soon Vega distracted the Miz giving Andrade the edge. Heading into the break, Andrade got a near-fall hitting the double knees in the corner. He dominated the action during the commercial throwing Miz around the outside and tossing him into the barricade.

Miz fought back and nailed Andrade with some clotheslines. Andrade tried to mount a comeback by charging at Miz but he ducked sending Almas to the floor. Miz followed up with a sliding dropkick through the ropes to the floor. Miz slammed Andrade into the announce table then through him in Nakamura’s lap. Miz tried to get back inside the ring to finish off Andrade but Vega distracted him again allowing Almas to hit a back elbow for a two-count. Andrade tried to follow up with the double moonsault but Miz saw it; he sidestepped the move and turned it into a skull crushing finale for the win.

Winner: Miz

After the match, Nakamura hit the ring and blinsided Miz with a knee before laying him out with a Kinshasa knee strike to close the segment.

Backstage, Shane asked if anyone had seen Gable with Gable standing right in front of him, obviously to play on Gable’s height. McMahon told him that after speaking with Elias, Chad Gable faces “The Best in the World,” Shane McMahon in the semi-finals of the KOTR Tournament.

Back in the arena, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, collectively known as Fire and Desire, make their entrance. Rose will be competing against Nikki Cross after the break.

When the show returned, Rose had a mic and talked about her beauty and what it does for her before running down Cross for being ugly resembling a rat that had crawled from the Lincoln tunnel. She was interrupted by the entrance music of Alexa Bliss. Bliss stepped to the stage then presented the entrance where Nikki Cross entered the arena and sprinted to the ring

Match 2: Nikki Cross (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville)

Cross hit the ring and opened up on Rose jumping on her back. Rose was able to fight he off in the corner and nail a fall-away slam for a two-count. Cross got back in the match after a back elbow. She took control after several smashes in the corner followed by a bulldog. She went to the top rope and Deville tried to get involved but was cut off by Bliss. The distraction was enough for Cross to miss the splash attempt off the top rope. Rose went for her running knee finisher but Cross sidestepped and rolled up Rose for the win.

Winner: Nikki Cross

The announce team teased that we would hear from WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston as well as Erik Rowan later in the show. Heavy Machinery was backstage making protein shakes in preparation for their match, which is coming up after the break.

We return to the locker room where Ember Moon confronted Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley over her attack on Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. Bayley said she did that to elevate the whole women’s division. Moon said, as champion, she should be better than that. Bayley and Moon had an aggressive staredown before Moon told her to save it for their match.

Heavy Machinery made its entrance for the next match

Match 3: Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) vs. Alex Keaton and Johnny Silver

Knight opened the match and destroyed both opponents with power moves before tagging in Dozovic who did the Worm before he and his partner executed the Compactor for the win

Winner: Heavy Machinery

Backstage, McMahon was talking with Kevin Owens about his previously imposed 100,000 dollar fine. He said he was willing to reconsider imposing the fine at all. Owens wondered what he would have to do when McMahon handed him a referee’s shirt. He said being best in the world and king of the ring is very important to him and if he “did his job” the fine would go away. Owens looked conflicted as he walked off. A look at Erick Rowan’s latest career choice is next.

We return to see video highlight’s of Rowan’s attacks on Reigns as well as choke slamming Daniel Bryan. Rowan made his entrance and came to the ring. Rowan said no one has really understood him. People always believed he needec someone to control him. Then came last week. Rowan screamed that people need to look into his eyes and see what makes him tick. He called himself a mastermind but said all anyone sees when they look at him is a big oaf. Roman Reigns’ music sounded and Reigns ran out to the ring.

Reigns hit Rowan with a Superman Punch causing him to roll to the floor. At this point, the brawl is on as the two men fight in the crowd. Reigns hit two more Superman punches that keep Rowan on the audience side of the barricade. Rowan hurls a fan into Reigns before running around the ring, ran through Reigns as well as the security that had started to assemble in hopes of breaking up the brawl.

They battled up the entrance ramp before WWE officials were able to briefly separate them. Reigns broke free and hit another Superman punch. Rowan grabbed the arm of a camera crane and swinging it Reigns knocking him down. Rowan screamed at him that he would see him on Sunday, then walked away. We stayed with Reigns until he was able to make it back to his feet to end the segment.

We return from the break to see Rowan pacing in the back mumbling about Reigns. We go back out to the arena floor where the announce team goes over the Clash of Champions card. We see they are joined by Charlotte Flair who will be sitting in on commentary for the next match. Bayley entered first followed by Moon.

Match 4: Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley vs. Ember Moon in a non-title match.

Moon controlled the action at the start nailing a nice single-leg dropkick and an arm drag that sent Bayley out to the floor to regroup. Moon didn’t want to wait and came out after Bayley. Bayley tried to throw Moon over the barricade but Ember caught herself and straddled it. It worked until Bayley planted a knee to Moon knocking her off the barricade. Bayley got her back in the ring and covered for a two count.

Bayley controlled the action for the next few minutes. Moon fought her back then tried a power bomb but Bayley was able to reverse it into a head scissors. Bayley went for a sliding dropkick through the ropes but Moon sidestepped it and went for a kick that caught Bayley in the shoulder. Moon went up top for the Eclipse but Bayley avoided it causing Moon to have to roll through. When Moon got back to her feet, Bayley was waiting and nailed a Bayley-to-belly for the win.

Winner: Bayley.

After the match, Flair entered the ring and flashed up 10 fingers as Bayley was backing away to leave.

Backstage, Kevin Owens was in his referee shirt and looked upset.

The announce team introduced footage of last week when Randy Orton and the Revival beat up Kingston. Kingston is shown walking down a hallway lined with pictures. One picture was from 10 years ago and showed Kingston putting Orton through a table. Phillips teased that Kingston will relive that moment, next.

We return as Kingston is making his entrance. Kingston opened the promo by saying it was good to be back in Madison Square Garden. The building holds a special place for him because it was here, ten years ago that he decided to challenge Randy Orton trying to prove to himself that he belonged. Kingston said he whipped him all over the building that night then put him through a table. Kingston said, at that moment, he knew he would be a champion someday.

Kingston played the footage of that moment for the benefit of the kids in the audience. He closed with that is just a little of what Im going to do to Orton on Sunday. Orton entered and cut Kingston off from finishing his promo chanting, “Stupid!!”Orton reminded Kingston of all his accoldes then said nothing matters now because he is taking the title to finally stop Kingston from being someone he is not.

Kingston left the ring and went to confront Orton in the entrance way. Orton was waiting for him and caught him with a knee followed by several chair shots. Orton went for a draping DDT off a table but Kingston fought out of it then nailed Orton with several chair shots of his own. Kingston tried to place Orton on a table but Orton fought back until Kingston cracked him with another chair shot. Kingston then climbed a level above and boom dropped Orton through a table to end the segment.

The main event, The King of the Ring semi-final match is coming up after the commercial.

We return with Owens waiting in the ring. Chad Gable enters first followed by McMahon.

Match 5: King of the Ring Semi-final match. Chad Gable vs. Shane McMahon (with Kevin Owens as the special referee.)

McMahon starts the match making fun of Gable for his height. He tried charging at Gable but Gable avoided it then hit a back suplex into a bridge for a three count. McMahon rolled outside, took the mic and declared this match is a two-out-of three falls match.

Gable made his way back to ringside and was talking to Owens when McMahon caught him from behind to take control. McMahon smashed Gable’s head into the announce table several times then threw him in the time keeper’s pit as the show took a break.

We return to McMahon still in control but growing frustrated that he is unable to pin even with Owens doctoring the speed of his counts. McMahon finally went to ringside and grabbed a chair that Owens would not let McMahon use. This played right into McMahon’s plan. He wanted to keep the referee distracted so he wouldn’t see the low blow Shane wanted to use.

Gable was prepared for the low blow. He caught McMahon’s foot and turned it in to an ankle lock. Shane was forced to tap our

Winner: Chad Gable

After the match, McMahon was furious with Owens for allowing the tap out. Owens kept asking McMahon what did he expect him to do? Owens turned around to leave and was blindsided by a Shane McMahon clothesline. McMahon put the boots to him, then screamed “Your Fired!!!” to Owens as the show concluded for this week.