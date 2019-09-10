WIN A STARRCAST IV PACKAGE w/ AEW FULL GEAR TICKETS!

This contest is for those who purchase tickets in advance. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 25, 2019

HOW TO ENTER

Purchase ticket(s) to GO Pro Wrestling’s “GO Big or GO Home” on September 28th in Wayne, New Jersey. Each order is (1) one entry. If you purchase tickets at the door on the day of the show, you are not entered in this contest. This contest is for those who purchased tickets in advance. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 25, 2019

**If you already purchased a ticket, you have automatically been entered.

Winner(s) will be randomly selected and announced during intermission LIVE!



Grand Prize Winner will receive:

2x STARRCAST IV Platinum Bracelets (premium seating, front of the line)

2x tickets to AEW Full Gear, Lower Level Seats (facing the hard-cam)

2x Official Full Gear After Party Bracelets

Two night hotel stay in Baltimore (valued at $2k)

*NOTE: Airfare is not included. You must make your own travel arrangements to accept this grand prize.

Runner Up Winners will receive:

There will be (10) ten additional winners selected at random draw LIVE at intermission with prizes which varies from rare autograph memorabilia, action figures and tickets to a future show!

Important Additional Information: This bundle is for a (2) bracelets and (2) tickets. Single seat purchases are not available.