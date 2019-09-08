Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels announced their final independent date

By Marina Karenbauer

Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels of SCU have announced that on September 15, 2019, at It’s Always Wrestling in New Jersey, they will face their last opponents on the independent scene before heading off to All Elite Wrestling, where they hope to dominate the tag team division exclusively.

In what is their send-off match, where they face The Unwanteds’ Joe Gacy and Colby Corino, Kazarian and Daniels look like the favorite heading into this FITE TV I-Pay Per View. They are the veteran tag team with all the experience in their corner. However, the Unwanted have a chip on their shoulders and nothing to lose, but everything to gain. If they can beat Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, this may put them in line as one of the best tag teams in Modern Vintage Wrestling, despite their relatively short time together.

They see this not only as the biggest opportunity of their tag team career to date, but also what may be their biggest challenge. Kazarian and Daniels have been together for most of their wrestling careers, whether it was as a tag team, or through encountering one another in singles competition.

Yes, you read that right, the godfathers of AEW were once competitors in singles action. Their relationship started as early as 2001 where they were both vying for the same title in a triple threat match. While they had crossed paths a few times, before becoming SCU, it’s no secret that these men know one another’s strengths and weaknesses. This only provides a greater advantage in tag team wrestling.

Kazarian and Daniels have proven time and time again, that through this knowledge and awareness of one another’s abilities, they’ve been able to successfully combat any tag team that comes their way.

Being one of the first signees through AEW, and having wrestled all over the world, it seems like only one place was fitting for SCU to have a final independent wrestling match: Modern Vintage Wrestling. With such an accomplished tag team, who have held championship gold across the country, owner Charlie Armstrong had a tough time finding another tag team willing to step inside the ring with them, until Corino and Gacy jumped at the chance.

Still moderately unknown to most of the wrestling world as a tag team, Gacy and Corino are eager to make their names stand out and prove that The Unwanted are just as legitimate as any other tag team in Modern Vintage, even if it means stepping into the path of SCU on their way to All Elite.

Will these godfathers be able to defeat the up and coming stars that are the Unwanted, showing everyone that the best is going to AEW? Come and see at It’s Always Wrestling in New Jersey, on Sunday September 15, 2019 at the Colossal Sports Academy in Vorhees New Jersey. Doors open at 4 and bell is at 6 PM.

VIP meet and greets and tickets are available