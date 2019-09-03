On September 28, 2019 GO Professional Wrestling will host its first ever live wrestling event from Wayne, New Jersey.

The company has brought in superstars such as Killer Kross, Jordynne Grace, Private Party, Teddy Hart, Ace Austin and Nyla Rose to name a few featuring eight exciting main-event caliber matches.

This will be the first time a professional wrestling event has taken place at “Turf City Indoor Sports Center” in Wayne, New Jersey. The night will feature a number of first time ever matches including Killer Kross taking on Anthony Henry, AEW Star Kip Sabian battles Matt Macintosh, the legendary Teddy Hart teaming up with J.T. Dunn as they go head-to-head with AEW’s newest rising tag team Private Party.

Four of the top women in professional wrestling are pitted against one another when Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace, AEW’s Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford, and Allie Kat battle it out and are expected to do nothing less then tear the house down.

While a night of firsts takes hold as Anthony Henry battles Killer Kross, while Teddy Hart teams with J.T. Dunn for the first time to wrestle Private Party, Turf City will be the sight of a chapter ending when two of the hardest hitting tag teams on the independent scene, Sent 2 Slaughter and Bear Country compete in a falls count anywhere match.

Also prior to “GO Big or GO Home” starting at 3pm Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson bring the popular “What Happened

When” podcast LIVE to Turf City with VIP starting at 2pm. A limited amount of VIP packages to attend both shows are available at

www.goprowrestling.com.

Stars from All Elite Wrestling, Evolve, MLW, Impact, and more will be in house at GO Professional Wrestling’s debut event “GO Big or GO Home!” Eight exciting matches, What Happened When LIVE and more. Online tickets start as low as only $20 for an event like this.