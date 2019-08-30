New York, NY | Toronto, ON — FITE TV, the leading digital streaming combat sports platform, and IMPACT Wrestling, announced today a new partnership that will bring the popular IMPACT Plus SVOD subscription platform to FITE users. The new offering gives fans access to a massive content library from IMPACT Wrestling, one of the most sought-after, action-packed organizations in the professional wrestling world.

FITE fans can now subscribe to IMPACT Plus for instant access to more than 3,000 hours of IMPACT Wrestling content, groundbreaking original series, reality shows, documentaries, live monthly specials and more. For only $7.99 per month or $71.99 per year, IMPACT Wrestling fans can now view their favorite shows with the help of FITE’s high-quality streaming capabilities while also taking advantage of the content discovery, live user and celebrity interaction capabilities and chat features of the FITE platform.

“We pride ourselves on providing viewers with the best possible user experience, and this partnership with IMPACT Wrestling is another extension of that,” said FITE CEO, Mike Weber. “This subscription service is elevating the caliber of our content and providing the most advanced features, taking the overall experience to the next level.”

“Viewers are drawn to FITE for the robust streaming quality, as FITE has excelled at distributing popular content in the combat sports space,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “With a long history of delivering our annual pay-per-view events live on the platform, this partnership was a natural extension to present viewers with thousands of hours of content in a seamless subscription format.”

The first live monthly special to stream for IMPACT Plus users on FITE emanates from Stride Bank Center in Enid, OK. – Victory Road – on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

For a limited time, FITE and IMPACT Wrestling are giving fans the option of a one-month trial to tune into exclusive events before purchasing this new subscription. For additional details, or to subscribe, visit www.FITE.tv.

IMPACT Plus is already available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at plus.impactwrestling.com, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.