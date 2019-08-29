By Marina Karenbauer,

Modern Vintage Wrestling returns to FITE TV with It’s Always Wrestling in New Jersey, on September 15, 2019. While the doors open at 4 PM in Vorhees New Jersey at the Colossal Sports Academy, bell time is at 6 PM.

The card for that night not only features some exciting match ups where modern and vintage wrestling clash in the battle for dominance, but the qualifiers for the second annual Bruiser Brody Cup are set to begin.

In an intergender mash up, it appears the girls are getting in on the feud with LSG and Jimmy Rave. Gabby Ortiz is paired with LSG and Gabby Gilbert has teamed up with Jimmy Rave in a match scheduled for one fall.

The next match generating momentum is that of The Dawsons and the Heavy Hitters; who have made quick enemies of one another. And while not too many people know what a ‘doors match’ is, we can only assume that when opportunities arise to inflict as much pain as possible onto their opponents, both teams are quick to jump at the chance.

When mentioning pain, we can’t forget to talk about the tattooed torture expert, Blaxstrom, and his opponent the man of manipulation, Mick Moretti. In what is to be one of the most interesting matches of the night, who knows which tortured soul will claim the other.

What better way for the inaugural winner of the Bruiser Brody Cup back in January, the ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer, to start off the road to the second annual Bruiser Brody Cup, than to be in the first qualifier. Things aren’t made in the shade for Dreamer as he’ll have to go through both Stockade and CW Anderson if he wants a shot at keeping the Brody Cup for another year.

Dreamer, however, won’t be the only ECW legend at It’s Always Wrestling in New Jersey. The suicidal, homicidal, and genocidal legend of Bombay, Sabu is set to be in action against The Gift, Jason Kincaid. Sabu looks to show Kincaid that his brutal style can withstand the test of time, while this may be the biggest match of Kincaids’ career to date. Both men are known for going to extremes to claim a victory, but who will be able to edge out the other?

In tag team action, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SCU take on the Unwanteds’ Joe Gacy and Colby Corino. While it may seem like the Godfathers of AEW and these veterans of the ring have Gacy and Corino beat, The Unwanted have been making a name for themselves as one of the hottest young tag teams. These two have a chip on their shoulders and something to prove to the time-tested tag team of Kazarian and Daniels.

And last but not least, a match over a year in the making. King of the Moonsault and your Modern Vintage Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, Joey Lynch, goes up against Big Mike, Michael Elgin. While Joey Lynch has successfully been defending his title all over the country, when these two have been set to meet in the past, a contractual obligation or travel error has caused them to always just miss one another.

While some may claim that Lynch has the mental advantage of remaining a fighting champ and that Elgin has failed to capture the Impact heavyweight championship when going up against Brian Cage, Elgin still has the physical size advantage that may be thing Lynch can’t push through. This match a year in the making comes to a head on September 15, at It’s Always Wrestling in New Jersey as these two titans of Modern Vintage go to war for the Modern Vintage Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.