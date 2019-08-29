New broadcast partnership covers more than 600 broadcast hours of IMPACT Wrestling programming on TAP EDGE

TORONTO | MANILA – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, announced today a new broadcast deal with Tap Digital Media Ventures Corp. (TAPDMV) to broadcast its flagship weekly show IMPACT! on TAP EDGE across the Philippines beginning this September.

TAP EDGE will also broadcast all major pay-per-view events, including the annual extravaganza Bound For Glory, which takes place on Oct. 20 in Chicago, IL.

IMPACT! will air weekly on TAP EDGE on Saturday nights at 9:00 p.m. The network can be found on SkyCable Channel 218.

“We have always seen tremendous engagement from our fans in the Philippines across IMPACT Wrestling’s digital and social platforms,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “We are excited to expand our presence in the Filipino market through our new broadcast partnership with TAPDMV.”

“We are thrilled to bring IMPACT Wrestling to the Philippines,” said Celinda De Guia, president and CEO of TAPDMV. “Filipinos have always loved wrestling and there’s a renewed interest with a growing community of both new and longtime wrestling fans in the country. Our plan is to make IMPACT Wrestling available on our linear and OTT platforms.”

Peter ChanLiong, TAPDMV COO, added: “IMPACT Wrestling is the perfect fit for our channel, TAP EDGE. It truly complements our line-up of action sports, MMA and Esports. We look forward to the excitement and thrills IMPACT Wrestling will bring.”

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.