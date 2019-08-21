The Raw Score

Tonight begins the latest King of the Ring tournament. 8 Men from Raw and 8 Men from Smackdown will compete for the title. Some of the greatest stars in wrestling have held the name of “King”. Booker T, Edge, Sheamus, Steve Austin, Harley Race, Randy Savage, Bret Hart and others have donned the colorful robe and glittery headdress. Whowill be next?

Roman Reigns came out to open the show in St. Paul, MN. Jerry “The King” Lawler joined the announce team, this week, since Corey Graves waw on vacation.

We saw a video package about the attacks on Roman, in recent weeks. Daniel Bryan and Rowan claim to know who did the attacks and it will be revealed on Smackdown.

Dolph Ziggler strolled out to interrupt the Big Dog. Dolph had a problem with Roman getting all the attention. Dolph whined about being Speared by Goldberg, three times. Dolph grumbled about his recent losses. Superkick to Roman!

Roman Reigns vs Dolph Ziggler

Highlights:

The “Goldberg” chants broke out. Hard punch by Roman that sent Ziggler to the floor. ZIg Zag on the floor. Break time.

Side Headlock by Dolph. Straight punches by Ziggler. Drive By by Roman. Clothesline by Roman. Corner Clotheslines by Reigns. Roman missed the Superman Punch and almost got rolled up. Jumping DDT by Dolph. 1-2-no.

Both men struggled to get to their feet. Roman blocked the Zig Zag. Roll Up but both men got free. Roman avoided the Famouser but ended up hitting the corner post. Zig Zag. 2 count.

Dolph tuned up the band. Roman caught the Superkick and hit a Superman Punch. 2 count, again. Roman Hulked Up. Famouser to block the Spear. Still only a two count. Dolph started screaming at Roman about how much better Ziggler was. Spear!

Your Winner: Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 80 out of a possible 100

Michale Cole and Renee Young brought up Sasha Banks’ recent actions. We got a video package about how Sasha turned heel and attacked Natalya and Becky Lynch. That took us to…

The King’s Court

Special Guest: Sasha Banks

Before it started, Becky Lynch cut a quick promo on Sasha Banks. Becky wanted Sasha to be aggressive if she was coming after her. Becky made fun of Sasha “running away” , four months ago. Becky said Sasha was the “greatest wrestler to never be great”. Becky wondered why she had to push Sasha to show her true dark side.

Back to the ring. Lawler ran down what was going to happen in the King of the Ring Tournament. We saw the brackets for the tourney. Lawler said it would be either Ricochet or Cedric Alexander on the Raw side. Before he could talk about the Smackdown side, the lights started acting up. It was The Fiend’s arrival. He came up behing Lawler and slapped on the Mandible Claw! Lawler was out cold. Several refs came out to aid Jerry as the “Mow-we Wow-we” chants rose. Cut to commercial.

Vic Joseph stepped in for Lawler at the announce desk. We saw the scepter and crown. I’m betting on Miz.

Ricochet and The Miz vs Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

Highlights:

The girls just asked me “I thought that guy (Baron) was gone”. I thought so too. Miz and Drew opened the contest. Tag to RIcochet. Full Body Clothesline by Miz. Shot by Ricochet. MIz tagged back in. Double team on Drew…and then Baron. Slingslide through the ropes by Miz. Flip by Ricochet. Break time.

Miz punched Baron but Corbin dropped the A-Lister. Tag to Drew. Overhead Belly to Belly by Drew. Arm Bar by Drew. Clothesline by Drew and tag to Baron. Miz blocked a punch and fought out of the enemy corner. Outside In Corner Clothesline. Spinebuster by Drew to pull a two. Knife Edge Chop by Drew. Ricochet begged for a tag. Hot Tags on both side. Ricochet walked up Corbin to hit an Enziguri. Baseball Slide to Drew. Enziguri and Rolling Dropkick to Corbin. 1 count, this time. Kick to Corbin’s skull. Springboard Clothesline and Standing Moonsault. Drew made the save. It broke down into total chaos. Big Boot, by Drew, to Miz. Drew lalunched Ricochet. Superkick by Ricochet. Skull Crushing FInale. Corbin took out Miz. Ricochet flipped out of the Chokeslam but fell to the Deep Six. 1–2–kick out. Corbin was frustrated. Missile Dropkick to Corbin’s chest. Miz pulled Ricochet out of harm’s way. Recoil by Ricochet!

Your WInners: Ricochet and The Miz

Raw Score: 90

Sasha Banks took a seat to talk to us about her change in attitiude.

Michael Cole chatted with Booker T. Cole started by discussing The Fiend. Booker considered Fiend to be a “rabid dog”, right now. They then switched to talking about the King of the RIng. Booker was asked about how it felt to be a King. He said it put a stamp on a competitor’s career. Booker chose Drew McIntyre to win it all.

Braun Strowman vs A.J. Styles

United States Title Match

Highlights:

Last week, Braun saved the day in the main event. The entire O.C. came out for this match. Finn Balor needs to join them (my girls just yelled at me for that one). Styles agreed to put up his U.S. title in this match.

Braun towered over Styles. A.J. smacked Braun, which only irritated him. Shoulder Tackle by Braun and Styles went to the floor. Braun chased Styles around the ring. A.J. jumped Braun as he came through the ropes. Styles attacked the left knee. Huge Back BodyD rop by Strowman. Gallows and Anderson were neutralized. Springboard move failed as Braun clocked Styles. Luke and Karl rushed in to protect their leader.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Braun Strowman

Raw Score: 70

Seth Rollins came out to protect Braun. Superkick to Gallows and then to Anderson. Braun looked so confused but shook Seth’s hand. Braun did not want to let hte hand go. It was all smiles.

Samoa Joe strolled backstage. He was about to enter the Tournament…

Seth and Braun talked bakstage. Seth wanted to join forces with Braun to go after the tag belts, later tonight.

Samoa Joe vs Cesaro

King of the Ring Opening Round Tournament Match

Highlights:

Joe cut a quick promo by way of insert video. Cesaro came out in a sweatsuit. He also did an insert video. He cleaned his boots in traditional fashion. Nice to see competitors show that respect. I had to explain it to Candy and LeeAnne.

Cesaro with a Running European Uppercut. Joe was caught off-guard, big time. Running Back Elbow by Joe. Corkscrew European Uppercut, off the ropes, by Cesaro. Joe blocked The Swing. Uppercut by Joe that put Cesaro on the floor. Suicide Dive sent Cesaro into the front row of ringside. Commercial break.

Joe punched and chopped away. Cesaro came back with Knife Edge Chops. Joe put down Cesaro hard with a Clothesline. Neck Twist by Joe. Cesaro fought free.

Corenr assault by Cesaro. Repeated European Uppercuts and a Running Big Boot. 2 count. Joe blocked a Suplex, at first, but Cesaro would not be denied. Uno…Dos…No.

Cesaro laid out Joe, who rolled out to the floor. Cesaro attacked and then hit a Crossbody to get a two. Backsplash Senton by Joe after a Corner Uranage. More European Uppercuts took us to the Swing. Shapshooter! Crippler Crossace by Cesaro. Joe rolled back to break it. Kokina Clutch after the Neutralizer was blocked. Tap Out!

Your Winner (by Submission): Samoa Joe

Raw Score: 83

Elias was practicing in the recording studio when Drake Maverick attacked. Then Elias went to the ring to talk. This was going to be Elias’ Farewell Performance. His microphone kept cutting out. He said it was too risky to be out there, each and every week. Someone messed with his guitar. A guitar was thrown in the ring. The tech did not want o give the guitar. It was R-Truth. A ref was also in the ring. 2 count. Roll Up for another near fall. Ax Kick! 1-2-kick out. Truth looked confused. He went to get the guitar. He did get some training from Jeff Jarrett. Elias jumped out of the ring to avoid the guitar shot. Elias backed up the ramp.

Rey Mysterio had a major announcement to share…next.

Charlie interviewed the Lucha Legend, Mysterio. SHe brought up how Rey lost to Andrade, several times over. Rey was also having family problems. Rey talked about his epic career. Andrade’s actions were considered disgraceful. (It’s not the first time that Rey has lost his mask). Rey said his body isn’t responding like it used to. Rey said his injuries have finally caught up with him. Rey announced his retirement. Dominick came out and stopped his papa from unmasking. Dom wanted to fight alongside his dad. Dom begged his papa not to retire. Rey agreed to stay in the sport, for now. They hugged, big time. So touching.

Xavier Woods and Big E vs Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

The Revival were given their new boots by Randy Orton. Clothesline by Big E on Dawson. 2 count. Tag to Woods. Corner Double Team. 2 count. Dawson punched away and took Woods to the corner. Tag to Dash Wilder. European Uppercut by Dash. Wilder kept up the attack in the corner. Honor Roll by Woods. BIg E got in and the Revival was sent over the top with Double La Bandera Clotheslines. Off to the ads.

Woods knocked Widler off the ropes. Dawson took the tag. Missile Dropkick by Woods. Hot tag to Big E. Belly to Belly Overheads to both members of the Revival. BIg E gyrated over Widler and then hit a Big Splash. Dawson prevented the Midnight Hour. Randy Orton came out of nowhere to hit an RKO on BIg E! Huh?

Your Winners (by Disqualification); The New Day

Raw Score: 76

Kofi KIngston rushed down to attack Scott, Dash and Randy. RKO to Kofi! Woods attacked Orton. Triple Team RKO on Woods. Randy ordered his buddies to break Woods’ legs. Randy dragged Kofi over so he could see what was about to happen to his best buddy. Randy held Kofi in position. The Revival appeared to break Woods’ left leg.

Sasha Banks was brought in for her interview with Michael Cole. Cole told Banks she had an open forum to explain herself. Banks wanted to tell her side. She made a joke about her new hair color. Cole wanted to know why Sasha attacked Natalya and Becky. Sasha would only say….”You’re Welcome!” Whatever.

Nikki Cross came out to a fun pop. She was joined by Alexa Bliss.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs Sonya DeVille and Mandy Rose

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

Sonya and Nikki started this one. Rolling Front Face Lock by DeVille. Tag to Bliss. Sonya took her down, quickly. Tag to Mandy. Double team on Bliss. 2 count. Bliss escaped the Scoop Slam. Cartwheel by Rose. Dropkcik by Mandy. 2 count.

Nikki kicked Mandyin the back. Rose chased Nikki off the apron. Slider Dropkick by Bliss. Bliss went for a pin but fell short. Tag to Nikki. Corner Splash by Nikki and then by Bliss. Snap Mare by Nikki into a CrossTie. Mandy was thrown into the champions’ corner. Mandy hit a wicked knee shot on Bliss. Sonya urged her partner on to tag out. Tags on both sides. Sonya laid out Nikki, several ways. Running Knee to Cross. Nikki ran Mandy intothe corner. Spinebuster to Cross. Cross-Cut Neckbreaker.

Your Winners: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

Raw Score: 82

Seth and Braun chatted in the locker room. Well, Seth talked. Braun was focused on the Universal title, not the tag belts. Braun said Seth needed to follow HIS lead.

We got a profile video of Kane. He is returning, soon.

Cedric Alexander vs Sami Zayn

King of the Ring Opening Round Tournament Match

Highlights:

Both men did insert videos. Go Behind by Zayn. Sami blasted Ceddy with punches and a Clothesline. Quick pin attempts failed. Sami choked Cedric on the ropes. Knife Edge by Alexander. Backbreaker by Sami for a two. Modified Stump Puller by Sami into a Side Headlock. Falcon Arrow by Sami for a near fall.

Crossfaces by Sami. Rear Chin Lock with a ride by Sami. Cedric punched and chopped his way out. Kick by Sami. Back Elbow by Cedric. Flying Forearm by Cedric. Sami hit a Headscrissors into ta Suicide Dive by Cedric. Backspring Enziguri into the Lumbar Check.

Your WInner: Cedric Alexander

Raw Score: 84

The Street Profits did their weekly bit. They joked about brackets and busting them. They thought there should be a tag team version of King of the Ring.

The O.C. grumbled about having to defend against Seth and Braun. Styles played cheerleader to get them focused.

Natalya had an update on her condition. Sasha attacked her, again.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

WWE Raw Tag Title Match

Highlights:

Styles came out with his stablemates for this one. The bigger men opened this one up. Collar and Elbow. Braun just boxed the ribs and hit a Steam Roller on Luke. Tag to Seth.

Seth worked on the arm but Luke clocked the Universal title. Tag to Karl. Anderson worked over the ribs. Knife Edge Chops by both. Kick by Seth. Karl escaped a Falcon Arrow. Blind tag to Luke. Dropkick to Karl. Knee Trembler to Luke. Luke dropped Seth’s bad ribs over the barricade, twice. Cut to a last (hopefully) commercial break.

Karl worked over Seth’s arm and prevented a tag. Seth fell to an Anderson Spinebuster. 1-2-not yet. Seth was placed on the top ropes. Seth blocked the Superplex. Seth with punches and a Headbutt. Karl tumbled to the mat. Kick led to a Blockbuster. Seth could not follow up. Lluke got the tag and stopped Seth from reaching Braun. Braun faced off with Styles. Gallows pushed Braun into the ring post. Superkick by Seth. Sling Blade. Rollins went off on both guys. Low Bridge eliminated Luke. Suicide Dive. Falcon Arrow to Karl for a near fall.

Seth fought from the apron. Styles tripped Seth. Luke and Karl hit a Double Team Neckbreaker. Could be…might be…Denied! LeeAnne has started saying that at school. Grin.

Seth fought out of a Magic Killer. Double Team on the U-Champ. Seth was dumped to the outside. Braun ran over Styles. Hot Tag to Braun. Strowman went to town on both champs. Bulldog Bounce! Curb Stomp to Styles!

Your Winners (and NEW WWE Raw Tag Champs): Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 88

The new champs chatted as they headed up the ramp.

