3 Matches that could happen at the Clash of Champions

The Clash of Champions is set to take place on September 15 and the build-up to that mega event has already started. Some of the unfinished rivalries at SummerSlam could once again be seen at this next big Pay-Per-View event of WWE.

1- Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

The Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton match was expected to bring a great wrestling display at the 219 SummerSlam. However, the match ended in a very unexpected way that was certainly not to the liking of all the WWE fans.

Both veterans were giving a good fight with each other, but then Orton did something that stirred up the anger of Kingston to the maximum. Orton tried to humiliate the WWE Champion in front of his family, and Kingston hit back with numerous Kendo-Stick shots followed by a Trouble In Paradise. The match ended in a bizarre fashion, with Kofi Kingston retaining his title while Orton was left fuming in the ring.

The Viper took out his anger this week on The New Day in the main event on SmackDown. He hit an RKO to each member of The New Day even after defeating them in the match. The rivalry hasn’t ended and it wouldn’t be wrong to expect a big match between these two at the Clash of Champions.

2- Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks (Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Natalya at 2019 SummerSlam. Natalya made an appearance on RAW this week to remember her father in an emotional moment. However, Sasha Banks came out and started brutalizing her.

Becky Lynch rushed to save Natalya but got herself beaten as well. The Boss hit some vicious chair shots on Becky Lynch, with one even landing on her head.

The Man won’t let this go and will surely return with revenge on her mind next week. This storyline is strongly suggesting a title match could take place between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks at the Clash of Champions.

3- AJ Styles vs Ricochet (United States Championship)

The rivalry between AJ Styles and Ricochet seems to get longer and longer. Ricochet lost his United States Championship to The Phenomenal One at the Extreme Rules, due to the intervention from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. At SummerSlam, Ricochet had the chance to regain his title but The Good Brothers again spoiled his chance.

The rivalry was on display in this week’s RAW as well, when Ricochet tried to save Seth Rollins from the OC. Next week, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman will fight against each other for the United States Championship, and we can expect another interruption from The Good Brothers plus another attempt from Ricochet to save Strowman.