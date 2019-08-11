Cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak defeated Oney Lorcan … Buddy Murphy beat Apollo Crews by disqualification when Rowan interfered … Women’s tag team champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross retained their titles beating the Iiconics … In a Submission match WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch beat Natalya with the Dis-Arm-Her … Goldberg destroyed Dolph Ziggler … US Champion AJ Styles =(with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) beat Ricochet with interference and a “Styles Clash” for the pinfall … Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley retained her title against challenger Ember Moon … In a match that if he loses against Shane McMahon, (Elias as a special outside guest enforcer who interfered often) Kevin Owens pinned him and still has his job in the WWE … Charlotte Flair forced Trish Stratus to submit the the “Figure 8″ leglock … WWE champion Kofi Kingston and challenger Randy Orton fought to a double-countout … Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt demolished Finn Balor … In an AMAZING match SETH ROLLINS won the UNIVERSAL tile from BROCK LESNAR!!!